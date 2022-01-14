One of the things I promised myself when I was deep in the thick of my work life was when things slowed down a little, I’d read more. It’s not that I haven’t always been an avid reader; it’s just that more of my time was spent more reading white papers, professional journals, and business plans for work than books.
I’ve consumed hundreds and hundreds of books, but I hardly ever read them for raw escapism and pleasure.
I’m not sure when it happened or why, but most of my reading has been directed toward books that made me better at my jobs, at my life, and at understanding what makes people tick. It meant reading books on things like psychology, sociology, zoology and science.
Over the holidays this year my family members and friends gave me several books as gifts. Not ironically, they were similar in their content. There were books dealing with the race to find and provide COVID vaccines, books on self-improvement, on the progress of man, and on our ongoing vulnerabilities as humans.
One book that I bought for myself was by a brilliant guy named Jordan B. Peterson. No, Jordan is not the character from the old television series, “Cheers.” That was Norm Peterson. This author is a man the New York Times called, “The most influential public intellectual in the Western world right now.”
Can you imagine anyone saying that about anyone? I guess if I stood in my garage with the cat, I might be able to say, “I’m the most influential public intellectual in the garage.”
Jordan sold over five million copies of the book, “12 Rules for Life (an Antidote to Chaos).” I’m a little concerned that Jordan might not be happy if I just boldly list his 12 rules without context, but I’m going to try to give you a reason to consider reading this one.
When his first chapter, “Stand up straight with your shoulders back,” explores why this is a good idea, I was reminded of my former Pittsburgh trumpet teacher who would spend time before each major audition preparing me. He’d say, “Walk into the room like you own it. Open your trumpet case with decisiveness. Plant your feet. Look those judges in the eye. Be polite but assertive, and then play like you mean it.” It was a step by step set of instructions on how to present yourself as a self-assured, take-control kind of person, and it worked.
Another Peterson chapter addresses an issue that the U.S. Olympic psychologist, Dr Denis Waitley, once taught us. “Trust yourself like someone you are responsible for helping.” Waitley’s work with us was based on a need to like yourself so you could like and help others. As long as you’re not sure about that commitment to yourself, you will make those around you miserable.
A later chapter, “Make friends with people who want the best for you,” is a philosophy that friends, relatives, teachers and counselors have always suggested to me. Don’t make a habit of hanging out with the naysayers and negative influencers who will only be happy when you fail.
When you hear this next chapter, you’ll realize how strong this relatively simple idea can be in helping you make your way through life. “Compare yourself to who you were yesterday not to who someone else is today.”
There are at least a half dozen other chapters that should grab your attention, like, “Get your house in perfect order before you criticize the world,” or “Tell the truth. At least don’t lie.” I particularly liked “Assume that the person you are listening to might know something you don’t.” Now that would be something.
My favorite chapter title is “Do not bother children when they are on skateboards.” Seriously, it’s an interesting read, and one that fits almost perfectly with my New Year’s resolution of seeking order over chaos.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health-care consultant and author of two books.
