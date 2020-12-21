Typically, ending a year can be either a sad or a happy experience for us. However, I have never felt the way I do about ending this year. Keep in mind, I’ve had plenty of years where I’ve had to say goodbye to friends and loved ones who moved away, or worse, had passed away, to jobs that I loved or hated, to houses, towns, and surroundings where I had lived that were filled with amazing memories, and to entire decades of my life that would never return or be replicated. But never have we ever had a year like this.
My Dad was born in 1917. That made him only the age of 1 when the last pandemic ravaged the world. He was the son of an immigrant groundskeeper. Because they raised what they ate and his father didn’t drive, their chances of exposure were probably slim, but his chance of survival had he contracted that disease would have been even slimmer.
As an older adult, this is the only year I would just like to have a do-over, or to have a hypnotist help me forget. It’s been like a combination of what I envisioned work release or prison home confinement would be combined with a 24-hour-a-day, 365-day Three Stooges Marathon.
Between the millions – no, billions – of dollars wasted on the election, the complaining about what should or shouldn’t be locked down when, who should or shouldn’t get financial assistance, and the lack of logical thinking we observed from people once considered to be level-headed old friends, I felt like a blind pig looking for acorns in a forest filled with wet Keebler cookies.
So, in honor of this godawful year, I’d like to spread a little New Year’s Eve cheer by sharing a poem that I wrote commemorating what can only be described as our mini-Armageddon year of negative energy, filled with sickness, hatred, shouting, shooting, irrational behavior, and the indelible stain on our Democracy created by partisan power-grabbing politicians.
‘Twas the year 2020 and who coulda known
That this plague would keep raging, and we’d still be at home?
Back in March when this hit us, we thought it might end,
But it hit us again, and again, and again.
When the stories of COVID kept twisting around,
We became so confused that our gray brains turned brown.
Was it real? Was it fake? Was it made up or not?
Would it hurt just a little or maybe a lot?
Some tried baking, and drinking from old pickle jars,
And we asked Elon Musk if he’d take us to Mars.
We tried masking, and hiding, and stayed locked inside,
And then some folks didn’t, and lots of us died.
It was not a good year for this bug to arrive
‘Cause we had an election, and things took a dive.
When a few of the people who wanted to win
Ran on alternate truths, real bad science. And then
It was Darwin at work as the crowds roamed unmasked
While demanding their freedom. But freedom won’t last
When you’re quarantined up in your room for 10 days
Or worse yet, you have COVID with hospital stays.
So the vaccines are coming from big Pharma’s lab
And most of us think that these vaccines aren’t bad.
If they let us go back to our lives like before
Where we hug, and we kiss, and we open the door
To our kids and our grandkids, our cousins and friends
To our loved ones, our mailman, and finally then
To our neighbors who live all around and nearby
To those neighbors who voted for that stupid &$!n# guy (Pick the candidate of your choice).
Let’s be hopeful the end of corona is near
And that next year will bring us 12 months filled with cheer.
As we wave our goodbyes to each COVID-filled day
There is one thing we all are excited to say:
“Good-bye, 2020. Now just go away.”
Nick Jacobs of Pittsburgh is a Senior Partner with Senior Management Resources and author of the blog healinghospitals.com.
