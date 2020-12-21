Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.