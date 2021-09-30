A scientist friend used to give a lecture on the headline topic because technology has promised so much over the previous decades. I added the word “not” because I’ve been working with experts in a field that does provide a technology that is proving to be invaluable. Unfortunately, because it is not being taught in the majority of the medical schools it is still not being utilized by the vast majority of the physicians in the medical community. This is primarily because it takes about 20 years for many discoveries and new technologies to become accepted as mainstream.
This technology involves genetic analytics and is called pharmacogenomics, a long word with an easy explanation. By analyzing the 300 genes that metabolize medicines, we can now pinpoint how we, individually, will respond to many specific drugs. This is truly precision medicine. With just two cotton swabs of saliva, the genetic equipment and scientists can predict how you personally will respond to specific drugs. Imagine not having to take the drug to see if you will have the side effect before you have that side effect.
Not ironically, some physicians who are happy to use the pharmacogenomics test are psychiatrists. As a non-physician and non-scientist, these docs have explained to me that some psychotropic drugs actually exaggerate the symptoms for which they have been prescribed. So, if you get a prescription for schizophrenia, it may cause you to be more schizophrenic. If, though, you can tell how the patient will react to the drug before it’s given, why not?
Ironically, this test has touched both my life and the lives of many of my friends. The examples are both moving and, in some cases, terrifying. In my own personal experience, I was admitted to the hospital 20 years ago on the verge of having a heart attack. Two decades later, I received the results of my pharmacogenomics test and read the following, “If you take x-statin, it could cause you to have a heart attack.” Well, x-statin was the drug that I was taking at the time.
My wife was experiencing severe gastric distress from a drug that she was on, and when she received her PGX test results, one of the warning symptoms based upon her genetic makeup was that she would have severe gastric distress from that drug. The good news was that there were five other drugs that could be used to treat her symptom that did not produce those outcomes.
My brother had experienced negative effects from pain medicines during previous medical encounters, and when he was admitted to the hospital with a collapsed disc, he cautioned his caregivers about these sensitivities. They simply replied, “We will be mindful of your sensitivities.” He was accidentally overdosed the following day, and very nearly had to go onto life support at the time.
One of my friends called me to inform me that at age 42, she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She asked me to help her find the best physicians and the best hospital for her care. One of my suggestions was a pharmacogenomics test prior to chemo. She took the test, informed her physician that the drug he was prescribing would not work with her genetic makeup, and he said, “Don’t worry, it will be fine.” Eighteen months later, the cancer came back. Would a different drug have helped?
This test simply provides your caregivers with a tool for decision-making in regard to your individual genetic makeup. The best news is that these tests not only provide you and your physician with the information that you need regarding your personal ability to metabolize the prescription you’re being given, but it also contains a myriad of data substantiating the information you’re being provided.
You might want to get the test. It just may save your life.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a senior partner with Senior Management Resources and author of the blog healinghospitals.com.
