Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A few snow showers around this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.