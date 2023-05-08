On a recent trip to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, I glanced at license plates in the parking lot outside the architectural masterpiece. I saw New York, Illinois, Maryland, Delaware and Florida plates in the span of a few cars.
That’s a wonderful sign, not just for the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, which owns the UNESCO World Heritage site located in Mill Run, Fayette County, but for the entire region.
Tourism is a point of pride for many residents across the Laurel Highlands, and with good reason. It’s gratifying to realize that people travel from different parts of the country – and the world – to see our beautiful little slice of Pennsylvania. Whether they’re attending the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp at St. Vincent in the heat of summer, admiring the spectacular fall foliage from a ridge top or hitting the slopes at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in winter, our area attracts legions of visitors who choose to spend their leisure time in the region throughout all four seasons.
More importantly – at least from an economic standpoint – they spend their money here. As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week, which runs from Sunday, May 7, through Saturday, May 13, it’s important to recognize the significant role that tourism plays in our state and local economies.
The Pennsylvania Office of Tourism reports that 179.8 million people visited the commonwealth in 2021, which is the most recent data available. That’s 28.3 million more visitors than in 2020. They spent $38 billion and generated a total economic impact of $66.3 billion. Tourism supported 452,885 Pennsylvania jobs and generated $4.2 billion in state and local taxes.
The numbers are just as impressive when looking at tourism’s impact on Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Visitor spending for 2021 was $1.7 billion in 2021. That’s a 27% increase from 2020, when travel was drastically reduced by the pandemic. The Laurel Highlands saw 13,550 tourism jobs in 2021, representing 11.6% of the region’s total job count.
The pandemic had a catastrophic effect on many industries, but few were as hard-hit as tourism. Travel restrictions barred tourism completely for long stretches and many folks felt uncomfortable traveling even after constraints were lifted. Locally, the blow was softened a bit because our outstanding opportunities for outdoor recreation helped the Laurel Highlands remain a popular draw while more urban areas struggled. The fact that many visitors drive here – most come from Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Ohio and Maryland/Washington, D.C., according to GO Laurel Highlands – also helped stabilize tourism in the region.
While local visitation for 2021 was down 13% from its high in 2019, it is steadily climbing back to pre-pandemic levels in 2022-23. Tourism impacts far more than just the high-profile attractions that draw people to the Laurel Highlands. It accounts for 1 in 9 jobs and plenty of shopping, entertainment and dining, with retail sales accounting for 23% of visitor spending. Most notable is that 18.9% was spent on recreation – atypically ahead of food and beverage at 18.3%.
Whether they’re flying into Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe or driving in on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, visitors are helping to support our neighborhood hotels, restaurants, shops, attractions and much more. We need to value their interest in the area, support the businesses that offer endless hospitality and consider working in an establishment that will help to sustain this essential economic driver in our region.
Eric Knopsnyder is the director of public relations and community outreach for GO Laurel Highlands, the destination marketing organization for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. He can be reached at eknopsnyder@golaurelhighlands.com.
