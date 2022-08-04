Back in 1970, I was riveted by the fascinating stories of World War II told by my eighth-grade history teacher at Ben Franklin Junior High, Chester DeBolt. He took us through the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the Industrial Revolution and World War I and II in storybook fashion, making it even more interesting by including the local events that impacted our history, such as George Washington’s defeat at Fort Necessity and the important role Uniontown’s own George C. Marshall played in restoring the infrastructure and economy of European nations following WWII.
Marshall’s highly successful plan increased the GNPs of European countries by up to 25%, provided markets for American goods and supported the development of stable democratic governments in Western Europe. In 11th-grade history class, Bill Power at Uniontown High School filled in more details about the war, and the importance of the formation of NATO and its role in keeping democracy safe throughout Western Europe. Our wonderful U.S. history teachers gave us a sense of the import role America has played in safeguarding democracy throughout the world.
Thinking about the situation in Ukraine gave me a flashback to lessons about Joseph Stalin, who deported millions of his own citizens in the 1930s in order to eliminate any threats of opposition to his centralized power. He had millions of his own citizens killed for being “socially harmful elements” and “enemies of the people,” while millions more were sent to forced labor camps. The targeted individuals were intellectuals and members of certain “undesirable” ethnic groups. Flash forward to 2022. Russia has now deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians, including 260,000 children, to isolated regions of Russia, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Some of the children have been separated from their families, and Russian soldiers have taken thousands from Ukrainian orphanages and placed them for adoption in Russia.
On July 20, Congress was visibly shaken after Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, and wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressed our lawmakers, appealing to them for more weapons to protect the children of Ukraine, and to allow them the right to wake up safely in their homes, free from the risk of being killed by a Russian missile.
“Russia is destroying our people. Our family remains our whole world to us, and we would do everything to protect them,” Zelenska told Congress, adding that she addressed them not as lawmakers, but as mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, daughters and sons. Pleading for more missiles and air defense systems to help save her people from Russian terrorism that is targeting citizens every day, Zelenska put a human face on the death and destruction being forced upon Ukraine, by presenting haunting videos of several children, first as they were innocently playing outside, then lying dead after being killed in missile strikes. A heart-wrenching video of 4-year-old Liza Dmytriyeva, shown wheeling a play stroller outside her home next to her mother, minutes later lying dead, while her young mother remains in serious condition in the hospital, is one I can’t get out of my head.
“The answer is right here in Washington, D.C. Help us to stop this terror against Ukraine,” Zelenska implored.
She continued, “How many families and children will be destroyed? The Russians will never broadcast this. That is why I am showing it to you,” she concluded.
Russia has now launched 3,000 cruise missiles over Ukraine since Feb. 24, and has an active army of 900,000, and can also mobilize two million reservists, compared to 200,000 active Ukrainian forces. Russia has 4,000 aircrafts at its disposal, compared to 320 Ukrainian planes. The U.S. and its NATO allies are working together to support Ukraine with military weapons, while simultaneously walking a tightrope weighing the risks vs. benefits of escalating the conflict to a war between Russia and NATO. This David and Goliath battle could rage on for years.
Will Congress pass legislation for more humanitarian and military aid? And will it be enough? Will the events leading up to WWII be repeated in history as Russian terrorism continues to escalate this humanitarian crisis? Will the world care? How much involvement will the U.S. and NATO ultimately decide on, and what does the continued conflict mean for the safety and security of Europe and of the U.S.? These are just some of the questions my old history teachers would have pondered, themselves. They taught us how to think critically, how to ask important questions and how to make connections by looking back through history. How much of history will repeat itself in Europe in the upcoming years? What lessons from history can we apply to the current situation? Only time will tell.
Paula O’Connell lives in Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.