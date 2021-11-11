At age 18, all I wanted to do was leave. This wasn’t because I didn’t have a happy family life, didn’t appreciate the surroundings, or was disenchanted with the people. It was just wanderlust. I had the same desire to move on that must have possessed my ancestors, Jacob and Henry Beeson, who left Virginia to found Uniontown in the 1700s.
I knew from Miss McNulty’s geography class the world was a big place, and I wanted to see as much of it as I could. I could have joined the Army like my Uncle Bert did in WWII, but he must have drawn an unlucky straw because he ended up spending the majority of his time in the military in intensely active combat.
Uncle Bert used to come to our house almost every night to have coffee and some dessert after dinner. He’d only stay for around 90 minutes, but during that time, he repeatedly told my brother and me to do whatever we could to avoid being in combat.
Bert had received the Silver Star, the Purple Heart, but he also spent a few years post-1945 in my grandparents’ attic working through what was probably PTSD or battle fatigue. He had paid his dues in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, Normandy, and the Battle of the Bulge. During that time, he had seen more death and destruction than he ever wanted either of his nephews to witness or experience.
With that in mind, as a freshman in college, I had no problem exploring a possible move to the Air Force in Colorado. Later, when I was given the opportunity to select a site for student teaching, I selected a city with which I had no familiarity, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in Cambria County.
When I first came to Johnstown, people questioned why I had not returned to my home area, and my canned answers revolved around the fact that my mother had a neighbor who could often be heard shooting an illegal machine gun. It was also common to hear people who were upset threaten to “burn your car.” And when I was a kid we were cautioned not to walk freely through the woods near Dunbar because we might be shot by moonshiners. Plus, after the VW plant closed, the economy had continued its decline there in the 1970s.
Consequently, post-student teaching, I was recruited to come back to live in Johnstown, and what I found as a musician at that time was still a booming city filled with music. It had its own symphony, more than 20 live music clubs, plenty of great restaurants, and 35 music teachers in a school district that graduated over 500 students every year. It was a virtual musicians paradise on the “B-circuit” with out of town shows like the Ice Capades, Ice Follies, Barnum and Bailey Circus, and numerous stars coming through town like Tony Bennett, the Lettermen, and even Bob Hope.
The picture here has changed dramatically since the 1977 flood, the loss of the steel industry to foreign steel, and finally, after the death of Congressman Jack Murtha, a dramatic outmigration of Department of Defense contractors. Although there is still the spirit of a bigger city, the desire to rebuild the economy once again, and a commitment to keep things from deteriorating further, Cambria County has suffered the greatest outmigration of any county in the state of Pennsylvania. The population has decreased by over 10% or 15,021 people in the past decade, and the politics have completely flip-flopped as well.
So, as I play out this last chapter, after having worked extensively during the past dozen or so years both nationally and internationally, I recognize there are lots of places better positioned and maybe more exciting than Cambria or Fayette counties, but I’ve been like a deer. With family in Pittsburgh and Johnstown, and loyalty to Fayette, I’m pretty sure I won’t be moving very far.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a Senior Partner with Senior Management Resources and author of the book “You Hold Em. I’ll Bite Em.”
