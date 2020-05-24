There are more than a million reasons why we are recognizing this weekend as a holiday.
Some of those reasons were fathers, mothers, sons, grandfathers and grandmothers, daughters, brothers, sisters, neighbors, old classmates and new friends. Some came home flag-draped to be buried near their families. Others were never found. All of them, however, were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly 1.2 million United States military servicemen and women were killed worldwide during wars with American involvement as of 2017.
Memorial Day is a holiday developed to remember those military personnel who died while serving in active duty. And while many services have been canceled this year, it remains just as important to remember those whose sacrifice of service continues to ensure our freedom.
Locally, it is a time to memorialize the 50 Fayette County residents lost in the Vietnam War, including 49 killed in action and one missing in action.
It is a time to reflect on the lives of men like Shelby Feniello, 25, of Connellsville who was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Feniello died Oct. 9, 2006, while conducting combat operations against enemy forces in Iraq.
It is a time recall the service and sacrifice of the 4,000 men and women whose names are listed on the memorial at Monessen City Park, which was built to remember those lives lost while serving from World War II to the present.
It is a day of remembrance of all the men and women who died fighting in war, from the Revolutionary War to the Global War on Terrorism that is still very much ongoing today.
It’s also a time to remember those lives lost while strengthening our country’s military forces and readying it for the next battle even during peacetime — lives including the 47 sailors killed aboard the USS Iowa in 1989 when an explosion ripped through one of the gun turrets on the Navy battleship during training exercises off the coast of Puerto Rico. Two of those men whose lives were lost were from Fayette County.
Yes, Memorial Day is a time to remind ourselves of the great sacrifices so many have made so that we may enjoy the many freedoms their bravery has provided. We attend ceremonies. We watch parades. We hear their names in a roll call. We sing along to patriotic songs. We decorate their graves with the American flag.
They never made it home for a handshake, so it is the best thanks we can give them.
But this can also be a time, before it’s too late, to thank the veteran standing next to you. Listen to his stories. Shake her hand. Ask her about her medals. Let him cry with you as he recounts. Let them know how grateful you are while you still can.
There are more than a million reasons why they would very much appreciate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.