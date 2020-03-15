Needless to say, but we will say it anyway, we certainly do not envy the very hard decisions so many officials are having to make right now regarding the health concerns with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
It is most definitely one of the most trying and uncertain times we have faced in our world, in our country, in our state, in our communities and in our homes.
The difference in dealing with this crisis, as opposed to a devastating time such as Sept. 11, is that when the terror attacks struck our country, our immediate reaction was to come together. Despite any differences folks may have had on Sept. 10, the very next day, when the events unfolded on the crisp late summer morning, people just began depending on one another and instantly developed a longing of just being together. Many gathered in churches seeking comfort and understanding. Some ran to the sites of the attacks to offer help along with thousands of other concerned volunteers and emergency personnel. Families, extended members included, huddled together, trying to make sense of loss and stolen security.
But today, we find ourselves being told to be alone.
It’s obviously a move that makes the most sense in helping to slow the spread of the virus. In order for that to happen, closures, postponements and cancellations, unfortunately, must happen.
Even as we wrap our minds around the fact that we must isolate, it doesn’t make it easier to do when we see that we are a nation, a community that reacts to adversity by being close to one another.
But spending some time away from each other doesn’t mean we can’t still be a united force just like we were when Sept. 11 attacks happened, or when hurricanes ravished parts of the country. One of the most effective ways we can feel that while being apart is through compassion.
Now isn’t the time for judgement, but rather a time to understand that all people react differently to stressful situations. Make it no matter of yours what preparations others decide is right for their families. Don’t be quick to place blame, whether or not it is warranted. Continue to be informed, but refrain from being imperious.
It is uncertain what we may face in the coming weeks with COVID-19, but we can surely be certain of one thing, angered-fueled notions will help absolutely nothing.
Be angry at the situation. That’s understandable. The virus has caused families to lose loved ones and forced others to battle through illness. Closer to home, where the virus has not yet yielded numbers, has, however, already taken its toll on schools, churches, businesses and other organizations. It has ripped away trips and sporting events from children. It has brought the curtain down ahead of planned shows that area students had hoped to perform on stage. It has forcefully interrupted much of everyday life.
So be angry, then be compassionate, because our neighbors need us and our children are watching.
