Just over the Fayette County line in Vestaburg, Washington County, an investigator from state Adult Protective Services visited Loretta Lancaster at home in late August.
He saw the 53-year-old living in a wooden cage in deplorable conditions, and badly in need of medical attention, according to court records.
Yet, it took three months for Lancaster to be rescued from her surroundings.
The outrage is immediate – loud and resounding – if a dog is tied up outside too long in the cold or hot.
So how could someone see another human being living in a cage, but let three months pass before any action was taken?
Somewhere, someone failed.
On Tuesday, concern about that lag in reaction time pressed state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, into action.
Bartolotta, whose district includes Vestaburg, said she wants to meet with representatives of the state Department of Human Services to figure out what happened.
She also wants to explore what can be done to offer better care for the neglected.
We hope she presses forward and can get to the bottom of it. A DHS spokesperson couldn’t immediately provide any explanation to a reporter from our sister paper on Tuesday.
The Adult Protective Services law was enacted in 2010 to protect those between 18 and 59 with physical or mental disabilities that limit major life activities. It established a program of protective services “to detect, prevent, reduce and eliminate abuse, neglect, exploitation and abandonment of these adults in need,” according to the DHS website.
Neglect of those adults who need care does occur in our area. According to the most recent Adult Protective Services (APS) report, 196 reports were made in Fayette County from 2016-2017. Washington County had 267 such reports, and there was 30 logged in Greene and 383 in Westmoreland.
Numbers from those four counties made up just over 8% of the 10,818 reports made across the state. Of those, 6,205 resulted in investigations by APS, and 2,872 were substantiated.
In this case, Lancaster’s sister now faces criminal charges for the neglect. The state attorney general's office accused Leona Biser, 51, of denying her sister solid food, instead feeding her from a baby bottle. The charges lodged against her include neglect of a care-dependent person, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and unlawful restraint.
Lancaster, thankfully, was able to escape her confinement when Centerville police came to her home in November, accompanying state investigators. It was the Centerville police who called an ambulance for Lancaster so that she could receive care.
Doctors found numerous health problems, and she is now under guardianship by a Pittsburgh-based organization.
They say she’s progressing.
We have to believe she’d be farther along if she was removed in August instead of November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.