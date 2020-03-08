For the most part, volunteerism is a choice. It is a choice to even participate, and it is a choice as to how much time and effort a volunteer decides to donate.
But for volunteer firefighters, sometimes the choice isn’t theirs to make when it comes to life and death. They just do whatever it takes.
Recently, some firefighters from around the county attended a five-week American Sign Language class not because they were required to in order to continue being part of a local fire company. They did it, rather, because they wanted to — and they wanted to do better for the people.
Hear Fayette, a center for hearing loss assistance and community education, which operates under St. Vincent de Paul Society in Uniontown, set up the class for them after Morrell Volunteer Fire Company Fire Chief Doug Grimm Jr. and treasurer of the department Jennifer Helms asked for it.
According to Grimm, his company had three instances last year where communication barriers presented challenges for the firefighters in helping others. “We felt it was something that we should at least learn some basics,” he told the Herald-Standard.
What the firefighters came away with was a good understanding of some words and phrases they may need to use during an emergency situation, and a lot of reassurance that when they go back out there and find themselves in a similar position, they will be better prepared to handle the situation.
This is one more example of the dedication our local volunteer emergency responders have for our area. To them, it’s not about joining because everyone else is. Or that it gives them something to do. Or that they feel they must because their fathers and grandfathers and great-grandfathers did it before them. They join because they care about the folks in their community. They know the risks, but feel the responsibility more.
We think that can make us all feel a bit more comfortable knowing the men and women who jump from their sleep in the middle of the night to go on a call will be there for us.
There is no paycheck that comes along with strapping on a mask and heading into a dark, smoke-filled home for the volunteers in stations all around our area. So we need to make our handshakes firm when we are offering thanks. We need to show up to their fundraisers as a way of letting them know how much we appreciate them. We need to move over quickly on area roadways and let them get by because they aren’t rushing to just see what happened, but rushing to perhaps something that will put their own life in danger.
And perhaps most importantly, we must remember just how much some men and women in our communities are willing to do for each other and to what extend they are willing to give of their time and their safety.
Let it be an inspiration to all of us to be ever-searching for ways we, too, can help our fellow man.
