It’s a great disappointment to hear that the board of directors at Belle Vernon Area School District are considering changes to its anti-nepotism policy.
They had a first reading of a revamped policy this week. The proposed changes would allow for the relatives of supervisory staff to apply for positions in the district.
While the policy clearly states that any person hired couldn’t be supervised by their relative, it’s concerning that they could be hired at all.
At the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Michele Dowell noted, rightly, that the district should want to bring in the best possible candidates to fill district positions.
Unfortunately, there is no way to tell if a person is truly the “best possible candidate” for a role, especially when they are related to a higher up in the district.
It would, and should, create a cloud of question about whether someone got a job on their own merits, or were given a position because of who they are related to.
We can appreciate the provision school board member’s included requiring all applicants to go through two rounds of interviews in front of district administrators and staff. However, that’s just not enough to abate the concern that pressure may be exerted to recommend a candidate whose relative is a district supervisor.
In 2017, Frazier Area’s school board in Fayette County voted to get rid of its anti-nepotism policy that allowed no relative of anyone in the district to be hired. It had been in place for years, and the district routinely pointed to as a reason good test scores and high morale.
Weeks later, the board later clarified its stance, loosening the policy so that immediate family members of school directors and any person paid to work for the district could not be hired, but other relatives could.
(Immediate family members are defined as: parent, sibling, child, spouse, son/daughter/parent-in-law and any near relative who resides in the same household as a board member.)
While it’s not ideal to hire relatives of any kid – a cousin, for some, may be as close as a sibling — at least the revamped policy excluded immediate family of all school employees and directors.
Belle Vernon’s it seems, would allow any relative of a supervisor to be hired.
None of these concerns are a commentary on applicants who may be perfectly qualified — even the most qualified — for a role.
Rather, it is a way for the district to avoid the appearance of impropriety.
Judges across the state routinely recuse themselves from hearing criminal, civil and family cases to avoid that appearance. They step aside, even though they may be able to rule impartially, because they would not want that judgment to be questioned down the road.
We should want the same appearance of impropriety in our schools, and taxpayers who foot the bill for school district hires should not have wonder if their money is simply going help someone’s relative get a job.
