Ever try to wake up a sleeping teenager?
For some parents, going 12 rounds with a honey badger would be preferable.
It seems like our teens, more than most, struggle to get up and get going — especially on school days.
Adults responsible for rousing them perhaps feel like, as young people, teens should have the get-up-and-go, to get moving in the morning.
But science says they aren’t wired that way.
Teenage years bring puberty and a second developmental stage of cognitive maturation, according to a pediatrician at Johns Hopkins University.
That means they’re wired to go to bed later and get up later because they need more like eight to 10 hours of shut eye to be properly rested.
None of those things jive with getting a bus to high school, for many, in the 6 a.m. hour.
Administrators in the Connellsville Area School District recognized the challenge and established a school start times committee to study what they might be able to do to alleviate the problem.
One of the committee’s steps was to set up an online survey for students, parents and other stakeholders to weigh in on what they thought about later start times. It was a bold move, and the district deserves praise for identifying an issue and exploring options to change it.
The survey showed a majority support for later start times at the secondary level, hoping it will boost students’ academic performance and overall well-being.
At a recent school board meeting, Dr. Laura Jacob, assistant to the CASD superintendent, said 57% of all district parents or guardians said they didn’t feel their students were getting enough sleep. And 66% of high school parents/guardians said they felt a later start to the district’s 7:05 a.m. high school day could help their students.
The average start time for Pennsylvania high schools is 7:48 a.m., officials said, noting Connellsville has the earliest start time in the county.
In contrast to the support for later high school start times, 60% of parents for elementary school students were not in favor of sending their children to school earlier.
Child care, undoubtedly, is one of the biggest concerns.
In 2020, most households require two working parents to make it. That requires a balancing act — in either or both the morning and afternoon — to make sure younger students have adult supervision.
Transportation is also a concern for a change in start times. The district’s director of athletics and transportation noted a shortage of bus drivers all over the country.
The CASD plan includes six options for change, with new secondary start times ranging from 8:30 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.
We don’t envy the numerous challenges that any shift in start times would bring, not just to the district, but to its parents and students.
We do, however, think that it’s important to consider the science that says our teens need more sleep.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, along with other educational and medical organizations, supports later start times and more sleep.
It’s our job, then as parents, guardians and school administrators to look for ways to heed that expert advice.
