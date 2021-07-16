Cheers: Greene County Fair Queen Sarah Calvert of Spraggs, who won her “crowning” achievement in 2019, is in the record books for having the longest reign in Greene fair queen history after last year’s pageant was canceled due to COVID-19. We are not commending her solely for her reign longevity, but also because – as her reign winds down and a new queen will be crowned next month – Sarah has exemplified how a fair queen should represent her county, and serve as an advocate for community service, a strong ambassador for agriculture, and a role model for other young ladies who dream of one day wearing the crown. We congratulate Sarah for all of her hard work and dedication while serving in the role and wish her much success in all of her future endeavors.
Cheers: Logan Maust, Chloe Kalp, Carl Kondrach and Tina Woodruff were all winners in last Wednesday’s 39th annual John Woodruff 5K Run/Walk. The Connellsville race, which was moved to October last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, made a triumphant return to July in 2021. Maust, a Uniontown graduate who runs for Seton Hill, was the overall winner of the run with a time of 17:24. Kalp, a Connellsville graduate who runs for Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, was the female run winner with a time of 22:17. Woodruff, a Laurel Highlands graduate who is not related to John Woodruff, although her husband has the same name, was the female walk winner with a time of 35:44 after two straight years of finishing second. All three were first-time winners of the Woodruff. Kondrach, of Barnesville, Ohio, was the overall walk winner for the fourth time in five years with a time of 32:36.
Cheers: The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a fixture in downtown Charlottesville, Va., was dedicated in 1924, in an era when Ku Klux Klan membership was at its peak and Black Americans and immigrants were targets of brutal discrimination. Placing the statue in Charlottesville six decades after the Civil War was meant to send a message. Last weekend, another kind of message was sent when the statue was finally removed after years of efforts by community activists. The statue’s fate was at the center of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally where a counterprotester was killed. Kristin Szakos, a former member of Charlottesville’s city council, told the Associated Press, “I think that we’re finally ready to be a community that doesn’t telegraph through our public art that we are pretty fine with white supremacy.”
Cheers: State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, is leading an effort to end noncompete clauses for Pennsylvania broadcasters, and she would seem to have an ally in this cause in President Biden. Last week, the president signed an executive order asking the Federal Trade Commission to eliminate or prohibit such agreements across the whole economy. Opponents say the agreements, which prevent employees from going to work for competing businesses for a specific length of time, reduce employee bargaining power and impede wage growth. Millions of workers are covered under noncompete agreements, and they are not all in specialized industries – they have been used in retail, fast food and construction. Eliminating noncompete agreements will go some way toward making life more fair for workers.
