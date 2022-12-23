Periods of rain and snow this morning. Overcast and windy for the afternoon. Morning high of 42F with temps falling sharply to near 5. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
JEER: Today is the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, one of the greatest plays in NFL history — maybe the greatest of all — and a play that needs no explanation in this region since it’s become such a part of Pittsburgh lore. The celebrations that had been planned for this weekend will be bittersweet, though, with the unexpected death on Wednesday of Franco Harris. The Immaculate Reception defined Harris’s career. Perhaps not unexpectedly, it was in the first sentence of his New York Times obituary. But there was more to Harris than just that one play or the entirety of his football career. In the decades after his gridiron heroics ended, he settled in Pittsburgh, started a successful bakery and fitness gear brand, involved himself in philanthropic endeavors and was a regular presence at community events. Following Harris’s death, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said he was “a great man off the field whose kindness and generosity was felt by many.” You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who would disagree with that sentiment.
CHEER: The surprise arrest this week of Keith David Wilk, a 39-year-old Pittsburgh resident, for the fatal shooting of Vincent Kelley during a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank branch inside the South Strabane Giant Eagle store in July 2013 will undoubtedly bring a sense of resolution to friends and family of Kelley. They had to wonder if Kelley’s killer would ever be caught. But a break in the case finally came when a woman who dated Wilk said he had confessed to robbing a Citizens Bank branch, and that he shot someone when he was making his getaway. Police were finally able to match Wilk’s DNA to an umbrella that was left at the scene. Of course, Wilk should be accorded the presumption of innocence, but it is gratifying to see this longtime mystery move one step closer to being resolved.
JEER: Women have made enormous progress in the last century. Women have led Britain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and a host of other nations, have been at the helm of Fortune 500 companies and make up the majority of students at American colleges and universities. But in Afghanistan, the rights of women have taken an enormous step backwards since the Taliban took control of the country. It was announced Tuesday that women will be barred from attending colleges and universities, and on Wednesday The Wall Street Journal reported that girls are now prohibited from even attending primary schools. Education for women in Afghanistan is effectively banned. Women are also not allowed in most professional roles and cannot even engage in activities as simple as visiting a public park. That this is happening in the 21st century is simply astonishing.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Jefferson Memorials was established in 1985 by Tom Jefferson,. under the parent company of Davis Monuments, Scottdale, Pa. Now operated by the Ermine family, Davis Monuments, founded in 1913, has continued to maintain a successful full-service monument business, …
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Jim Higinbotham began his legal career in 1984. In October, 2006, Higinbotham Law Offices was established. For the past 25 years, he and his staff have been providing caring legal services to clients. The staff consists of one full and one part-time individual, both of whom have more than 20…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Our facility features 145 beds and more than 200 medical staff representing more than 30 medical specialties.
We accept nearly all major insurance plans.
In addition to hospital-based services, WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital also operates a state-of-the-art Outpatient Diagnostic Center…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Established in 2008, Our Buddy’s Place is a 3 Star rated Keystone Stars daycare facility and early learning center.
Our center strives to serve children and their families in our community, providing a high quality early learning and child care experience. Our Buddy’s Place accep…
The historic Stockport Mill is the last remaining mill on the Muskingum River. And now it's a one-of-a-kind inn and restaurant.
"The ideal destination for business gatherings, weddings, receptions, reunions, or just to get away."
Specializes in repairs after:
Fire, Smoke and water damage
Wind Damage, Vandalism Mold
Remediation and Furnace Puff Back
With crews specializing in:
Cleaning, Carpentry and Flooring
Deodorizing and Painting
Demolition
Metal Roofs can reflect as much as 83% of the suns energy from your roof!
Choose the thickets coating of zinc for the most rust blocking when choosing
29 Gauge AZ-50 Available:
All trim and accessible
Standing seam available upon request
Delivery
Sky Lights
DRIPSTOP Condensation Control - …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.