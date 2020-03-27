Cheers to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for implementing a new program that will help military personnel transition from service to civilian life. The program, Solid Start, will consist of a nationwide team who will reach out by phone to hundreds of thousands of veterans to offer advice in several areas including benefits and returning to work. Moreover, the program will provide an opportunity for qualified individuals to work with veterans who may need mental health support. Last fall, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released a report that showed that 60,000 United States veterans died by suicide between 2008 and 2017. The alarming statistic is very much a reminder of how important these programs are to our veterans and their families.
Cheers to our local teachers. We cannot imagine the difficulties you’re facing trying to educate students remotely. We’ve seen posts from many of you engaging with your pupils by reading books, challenging them to participate in virtual spirit weeks or asking them to post videos doing things like saying the Pledge of Allegiance. In this trying time, we salute each of you for your continued dedication to your students through innovative learning.
Cheers to all of the parents who are working in life-sustaining jobs during this time, especially those who have been working longer hours during these past few weeks to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Their efforts are not going unnoticed.
Cheers to Kaitlyn Johnson for her inclusion in the 2020 Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame class. The 2011 Clarion and 2007 Uniontown Area High School graduate was a 28-time NCAA Division II swimming All-America during her four-year collegiate career. Johnson was also a 13-time PSAC individual champion and held nine team records. Johnson competed in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in 50- and 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly.
Cheers to the “Helping Boxes” that help feed the Greene County hungry. Over the past few years, Greene County has seen the emergence of several little food pantries or “Helping Boxes.” Helping Boxes are small boxes where people can leave food for others to come and take as they need it. “Our hope was that people who needed food for a temporary period of time and couldn’t imagine applying for any kind of handout would use it. Everyone would be happy: the people who got to help their neighbors and the people who needed help,” said Margaret Truntrich, former co-chair of the Greene County food partnership. We applaud the partnership for coming up with a good way to aid the people who need help in Greene County and are too proud to ask for it.
