Cheers to the West Greene and Southmoreland girls basketball teams for both being perfect during the regular season. Going undefeated is a rare occurrence but to have two area teams accomplish that feat in the same year is quite amazing. The Class 1A Lady Pioneers and the Class 4A Lady Scotties, who both went 22-0 and won section titles, now enter the WPIAL playoffs with an eye on winning a district championship.
Cheers to Brady Gaines of Waynesburg, who recently purchased Buddy’s in Bucktown. Gaines is renovating the motel and renamed it Brady’s Roadhouse: a bar, steakhouse-style restaurant and motel. The restaurant, which is family-friendly, has a tentative start date of six months from now. However, the bar and motel aspects of the facility are fully operational. Currently the bar portion of the business is open to the public and offers an array of drinks, such as beer, cocktails and wine. Plus, motel guests can book rooms by calling 724-627-8129 or emailing bradysroadhouse@gmail.com. Brady’s Roadhouse is located at 555 W High Street in Waynesburg.
Jeers to the heartless person who stomped and kicked an 8-pound dog to death in Connellsville last week. Rambo, a Yorkshire terrier, escaped from his owner’s yard through a hole in the fence. Brenda Groh searched for her dog all night, and received a call in the morning from a city resident who found Rambo. The dog had been severely and intentionally injured by someone, a Uniontown veterinarian told Groh, and she made the difficult decision to euthanize him. It’s sickening that anyone could do that to an animal, and Groh wants to make sure the person who killed Rambo is found. She’s started a fund (https://www.gofundme.com/f/u8nu2-justice-for-rambo) to reward anyone who can offer information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. We hope someone out there will come forward quickly.
Cheers to all the folks out there who are spending Valentine’s Day today focused less on political stances and other negative distractions and more on quality time with their loved ones. Perhaps the plan today is an extravagant dinner out with gifts of expensive flowers and exquisite chocolates or simply sharing a grilled cheese sandwich while binge watching a favorite Netflix show together. Whatever the arrangement, today is really about enjoying those around you who mean the most — whether that’s a spouse, child, parent or friend.
Jeers to those who carelessly toss litter along our roads and into our streams. In a recent commentary, Herald-Standard columnist Ben Moyer shared his embarrassment over the staggering amount of garbage he saw lining the roadways and waterways in Fayette County while he accompanied visitors as they recreated in our area. “’What’s with all this litter?” I’ve been asked by companions I’ve invited here to fish, canoe, or camp. It’s tough to respond, and the answers seldom satisfy those from elsewhere who simply don’t view litter as an unavoidable fact of life,” he wrote. The lack of respect many who live in this area show a place of “incomparable historic and scenic significance” is shameful.
