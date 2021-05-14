Cheer: Laurel Highlands pitcher Joe Chambers threw a six-inning perfect game Monday in the Mustangs’ 10-0 victory over Uniontown at Laurel Highlands. Chambers retired all 18 batters he faced with 10 strikeouts, seven groundouts and one fly out. Chambers, a right-handed junior, got plenty of help from shortstop Nick Kumor who fielded four of the seven grounders. The Mustangs, under head coach Scott DeBerry and assistant coaches Mike Smith and Joe LaPresta, are in second place in Section 3-AAAA and have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth.
Cheer: Students at Carmichaels Area High School created a unique piece of art for an art show recently held at the school: a sculpture of a rainbow trout made up entirely of reused plastic. Marlynn White, art teacher at the school, said after researching plastic pollution and the effects it has on the environment, specifically water, the students decided to create a work of art that would be impactful and relatable to their own community. The project, which took about two months to complete, involved the participation of about 15 junior and senior students. The fish sculpture will likely remain in the school’s cafeteria after the art show, as a reminder that reusing plastic is a better option than pollution. The students said they hope the sculpture will teach people that the large amount of plastic being thrown away, often improperly, can be used for other purposes. We commend the students for using their creativity to create art that also serves as an important environmental lesson. And, we salute the parents, teachers and school district for advocating, encouraging and supporting this endeavor.
Cheer: Pennsylvania voters will be heading to the polls next week to cast ballots in this year’s primary. Well, in reality, a small slice of the state’s voters will be weighing in, since off-year primary elections tend to be low-turnout affairs. But voters should take the time to get up to speed on all the candidates and issues on the ballot. In the internet age, voters have the advantage of being able to go to the web pages or social media accounts of judicial candidates or individuals vying for seats on school boards or borough councils and find out in detail how deep their knowledge is on the issues they will confront if elected, and their depth of experience. An off-year primary might not offer the fireworks of a presidential election, but Pennsylvanians shouldn’t sit out next week’s vote.
Jeer: As widely expected, the GOP leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to boot U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from her leadership post. Her offense? Refusing to whitewash what happened in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the continuing falsehoods emanating from Mar-a-Lago about the 2020 election. Before being ejected as the chair of the House Republican Conference, Cheney said, “As the party of Reagan, Republicans championed democracy, won the Cold War and defeated Soviet Communists. ... Attacks against our democratic process and the rule of law empower our adversaries and feed Communist propaganda that American democracy is a failure. We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen, and America has not failed.”
