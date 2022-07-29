Cheers: The smell of funnel cake, excited yelling from rides, concerts, contests and 4-H shows are all a part of what makes county fair season a truly special time in our area. Between yesterday (the start of the Fayette County Fair) and Aug. 27 (the end of the Westmoreland Fair) not a day will have gone by without an opportunity to partake in the fun, upholding existing traditions or creating new ones. Fayette’s fair runs through Aug. 6, followed by the Greene County Fair, Aug. 7-13. The Washington County Agricultural Fair starts the same day Greene’s fair ends and runs through Aug. 20, and the Westmoreland Fair runs Aug. 19-27. With a month of fairs, there’s no excuse to miss out on the good times at any or all of them!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.