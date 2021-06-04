Cheers: Members of the Greene County Veterans Committee worked diligently in coordinating efforts to have the county’s Veterans Memorial Park built. The park, located by the county museum and tennis courts in Waynesburg, was officially dedicated during a special ceremony on Memorial Day. The impressive circle memorial includes a park-like setting with the memorial, flagpole and granite benches that encourage visitors to walk around and remember all veterans who have faithfully served the United States. The memorial itself consists of a single black granite tablet displaying the U.S. Armed Forces service emblems flanked by gray granite tablets. Each tablet is custom-etched, honoring a total of 300 service members. The park is a fitting and deserving tribute to the area veterans who proudly served their country, and we are just as proud to see such a beautiful memorial erected in the county. We also salute the many men and women from our neighborhoods and communities whose names and memories are forever etched in those granite tablets, who deserve to be permanently honored in this endeavor.
Cheers: Waynesburg Central senior Taylor Shriver and Brownsville sophomore Jolena Quarzo each gave gold-medal-winning performances last week at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships held at Shippensburg University. Shriver cleared 13 feet to win the pole vault, while Quarzo finished first in the 3,200 with a time of 10:30.93. Quarzo also finished fourth in the 1,600 with a time 5:03.81. Cheers also to PIAA medal winners: California’s Makayla Boda (5, 300 intermediate hurdles), Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto (5, long jump; 5, triple jump), Waynesburg’s Gabe McConville (7, 800), and Belle Vernon’s Dane Anden (T-7, high jump).
Cheers: University of North Carolina junior Madison Wiltrout has qualified in the javelin for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Connellsville graduate, who attained All-America status two years ago, placed third in the NCAA East Regional for her berth in the national championship.
Cheers: Point Park University sophomore Daniel Jacobs has earned All-America honors at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Elizabeth Forward graduate placed fifth with a top throw of 61.01 meters (200-2).
Jeers: Maybe he was just swept up in the loopy spirit of the event, but Michael Flynn, one of former President Trump’s national security advisers, proclaimed at a QAnon-linked conference last weekend that there would be no problem if a military coup happened in the United States like the one that unfolded in Myanmar earlier this year. Flynn said there was “no reason” we shouldn’t have a coup, and added, “It should happen here.” When talk started to circulate that Flynn, a retired three-star general, might be subject to a court-martial for those remarks, he walked them back and accused the media of “manipulating” his comments. But they can be seen on video, and this is the same Michael Flynn who suggested late last year on the far-right Newsmax cable network that Trump should deploy the military to swing states to rerun the presidential vote, despite there being no evidence whatsoever that any kind of widespread fraud occurred in them. That Flynn was once national security adviser should run a chill up the spine of every American.
