Cheer: The men and women who have served, or are currently serving, in the United States military are dedicated and committed to our country. While the spotlight shone on them on Veterans Day, we should always respect and never forget the sacrifices made by our soldiers who served, fought, and in many cases, died so that we may continue to live free in this great nation. We salute the many veterans in our communities and humbly thank them all.
Cheer: Local runners won medals at the PIAA Class AA Cross Country Championship last weekend in Hershey. Brownsville sophomore Jolena Quarzo won the silver medal, and Uniontown sophomore Hope Trimmer placed 10th in the girls race. Ringgold freshman Ryan Pajak finished ninth in the boys race. Ringgold senior Lucas Pajak just missed the medals stand by one spot after finishing 26th.
Cheer: There’s been little to cheer about in 2020, but Steeler Nation can feel very, very good about the performance of the Pittsburgh Steelers this fall. The team is undefeated so far, the only team that can make that claim across professional football. The Kansas City Chiefs, the team that won the Super Bowl in February, have already notched one loss. Steelers fans can also revel in schadenfreude witnessing the plight of the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots. Without their longtime quarterback, they have won only three games and lost five. Will the Steelers make a return trip to the Super Bowl February? Hard to say, of course – even a season full of wins doesn’t guarantee anything when the best teams face off in any sport. And the coronavirus inevitably makes the next couple of months unpredictable. But watching the Steelers attempt to win another Vince Lombardi Trophy will indeed be exciting.
Jeer: Since 2018’s devastating grand jury report on child sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Pennsylvania, there’s been a reckoning worldwide on abuse within the Catholic Church that was swept under the rug for decades. On Tuesday, the Vatican released a report revealing how abuse allegations against Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, D.C., were not taken seriously by his superiors, most notably Pope John Paul II. The Vatican should be commended for allowing this probe to happen, and it shouldn’t shy away from being this transparent in the future. Wilton Gregory, the current archbishop of Washington, D.C., explained that the disclosures had to be made in order for healing to begin. For the victims of abuse and the Catholic Church, that healing will take a long time.
Cheer: The news when it comes to COVID-19 has been unrelentingly grim over the last couple of weeks. There have been rising rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in this region and in many parts of the world. But we were all given a glimmer of hope Monday with the announcement by the drug maker Pfizer that a vaccine it is developing has so far proven to be 90% effective – a much higher rate, it should be noted, than the annual flu vaccine. It is still going through clinical trials – Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi has been participating in them – and a final determination of its safety and efficacy is still a ways off. Then, it will take a considerable amount of time for a vaccine to be widely distributed. That being the case, we shouldn’t relax – wearing a mask, washing your hands, avoiding crowds and keeping your distance should remain the order of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.