Cheers to seniors Kylie Sinn of Carmichaels and Benjamin Jackson of West Greene for being selected as WPIAL James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award winners. Both are multi-sport stars as well as excellent students. Sinn currently carries a 4.0 GPA while Jackson is at 3.96. Sinn was part of a WPIAL championship in girls soccer playing in a co-op at Waynesburg Central, was a member of the Herald-Standard All-Area girls basketball team for the Lady Mikes and a star pitcher for the Carmichaels softball team. Jackson had one of the greatest rushing seasons in WPIAL football history in leading West Greene to a conference title and the WPIAL championship game, and was named all-state. He also was a starter on the Pioneers boys basketball playoff team and was good enough to be invited to play in the Roundball Classic, and starred in track & field and last year in baseball during the spring. Both Sinn and Jackson lost their spring sports seasons this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers to today’s reopening of our state’s golf courses, private campgrounds and marinas. State officials said they moved forward with those openings, recognizing that people need to be able to get outside and enjoy recreational activities. While social distancing measures remain necessary, getting outside can have a positive impact on everyone’s mental health. COVID-19 has changed how each of us lives. As we begin the slow transition toward normalcy, we should view these reopenings as landmarks to be celebrated, while respectfully taking part in continued containment efforts so that we do not backslide.
Cheers to the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown for bringing local entertainment into our homes, even in the midst of a pandemic. Performers from the theatre’s Summer at the State series will host their second “State at Home Cabaret” performance this evening at 7:30 p.m. on the theatre’s Facebook page. The first performance, available to stream, remains posted on the page and has been viewed more than 6,000 times. Tonight’s show will stream live at www.facebook.com/StateTheatreUniontown, and feature a lineup of actors performing some of their favorite tunes. During a time when in-person shows are a no-go, having live entertainment is a definite mood booster.
Cheers to state Rep. Pam Snyder, who announced earlier this week that $200,000 in state funds is being earmarked for a project that will expand broadband access through Greene and Washington counties and a portion of Fayette County. Snyder announced that KINBER, a nonprofit group that helps communities gain access to reliable, high speed internet services will work with the Morgantown based internet provider company ClearFiber to bring much needed new fiber infrastructure to the area.
