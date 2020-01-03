Cheers to all who make living in the Laurel Highlands a great place to reside. The area was recently recognized by a leading travel website as part of a list of five of the most emerging travel destinations. The Laurel Highlands placed third, behind areas in Switzerland and Canada, and placed ahead of areas in Australia and another in Canada. The Laurel Highlands was the only region on the list from the United States. It is certainly a well-received recognition when where we live is topping charts up against other places around the globe.
Cheers to 11-year-old Daniel Lagaza of Waynesburg, who has already established a string of hunting trophies many adult hunters would envy. A purchaser of a mentor hunting license, he has bagged a buck each season for the past seven years, including one with a crossbow. He maintained this record amidst a medical diagnosis. Last year the right side of his face became paralyzed on the first day of the hunting season. So his father took him to Waynesburg Memorial Hospital’s emergency room where Daniel was diagnosed with pediatric Bell’s Palsy due to a sinus infection. After getting treatment through antibiotics, steroids and follow up appointments with a specialist at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, the boy has completely recovered. Next year, when he turns 12, he plans to take hunting safety classes, but said he may take a year off of hunting. “I like fishing better, especially on Presque Isle on Lake Erie,” he said. (To date, his largest catch was a 32-inch catfish he took out of Ten Mile Creek.) “And I don’t like getting up at 5 a.m. to go hunting. I’d rather sleep in.”
Cheers to Dr. Lawrence John, who was recently sworn in as the 170th president of the Pennsylvania Medical Society. John, honored by Pittsburgh Magazine in 2017 and 2018 as one of “Pittsburgh’s best doctors,” is a Uniontown native. John practices with doctors John Chantz Biedrzycki & Associates and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret’s Hospital. He is also a clinical instructor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. The medical society is the statewide voice of physicians. Its president serves as a relationship builder and communicator, and is the society’s chief spokesperson.
Cheers to Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church for winning the 106-pound title at the prestigious Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School over the weekend. Church won a 9-1 major decision over Hempfield’s Briar Priest in the final Saturday to give the Raiders their first individual champion in the event in 15 years. Church’s teammates flourished also as Waynesburg finished third overall in the team standings.
