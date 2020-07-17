Cheers to the organizers of the Jacktown Fair, Rain Day, the annual Car Show at Skyview Drive-in and any other upcoming local events who have been working diligently to modify their respective events in light of COVID-19. We commend those events’ coordinators for being able to make necessary changes so that the annual attractions can still be offered to residents and provide a sense of normalcy during these uncertain times, while still making safety a top priority. And, we sincerely sympathize with the organizers of other events who determined that they had no choice but to cancel their respective festivals or events for fiscal or health and safety reasons. We hope those canceled events that residents so greatly look foward to every year will make triumphant returns in 2021.
Cheers to big chains like Walmart, Best Buy and Starbucks, all of which are requiring customers all across the country to wear masks if they want to be patrons. Yes, it’s required in Pennsylvania anyway, but let’s face facts: plenty of people ignore the state order meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Arkansas-based Walmart made the announcement on Wednesday, noting to enter their store or Sam’s Club stores, customers need to have a face covering starting Monday. Walmart is the largest retailer to introduce such a policy. There are plenty of other, smaller stores — including mom and pop businesses – that have the same requirement in place. Hopefully, the same mandate issued by a big retailer will make people more likely to mask up so that everyone can work to slow down the spread of this potentially deadly virus.
Cheers to Kennywood amusement park which reopened earlier this month with protocols in place that include mandatory face masks, temperature checks and some rides that have been closed. But park officials foolishly set up three “mask break” zones, where people could take off their masks but maintain social distance. After considerable negative feedback, the zones were eliminated, with a spokesman telling WPXI-TV, “The attention paid to them detracted from the intensive health and safety measures” the park has put in place. While many people are probably still skittish about returning to Kennywood given the way cases have been going up, the elimination of the mask-free zones should offer a little more assurance to those who do attend that their time at the park will be safe.
Cheers to the Fayette County Baseball League for organizing a 12-game regular season schedule, plus playoffs, and safely and responsibly continuing play and providing an outlet for local baseball fans to watch games on a nightly basis. Mill Run is among the five-team league, continuing its tradition of playing baseball that started back in 1910. Carmichaels, the defending champion, Mitch’s Bail Bonds and Fayette Raiders are returning squads, and Masontown is the newly organized team for the 2020 season.
