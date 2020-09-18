Jeers to those who dupe and deceive our seniors. Older adults can be vulnerable to financial exploitation, and a report released this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging outlined just how devastating it can be. It found that seniors who end up being hoodwinked end up losing, on average, $40,000, and sometimes have to receive benefits like Medicaid as a result of these crimes. Even more disturbing is the fact that the perpetrators are most often family or friends, not shadowy figures who call on the phone. The Wolf administration is hoping that state laws are updated that would help extend protections for seniors, so that fewer of them become victims of financial exploitation. The Pennsylvania Senate has already approved a measure that would accomplish these goals, but a similar bill is languishing in the House. Our representatives need to get on the stick and approve this before the legislative session ends in December.
Cheers to the businesses in Greene County that provided generous donations to the county sheriff’s office which were used to purchase a new special service vehicle. Through the support of various donors, the sheriff’s office now has a Polaris Ranger side-by-side that can be used for a wide array of law enforcement services, such as assisting with search and rescue missions and with apprehending fleeing wanted suspects. We commend those businesses who assisted the sheriff’s office in securing and finalizing the purchase of the new vehicle, which will certainly serve as a valuable asset to law enforcement efforts in Greene County.
Cheers to the many agencies and charitable organizations who have kept those in need fed during these difficult economic times. Over the course of the pandemic, Fayette County Community Action Agency has hosted more than 30 mass food distributions, giving out more than 11,000 boxes of food. FCCAA is just one among many agencies or organizations in Fayette and surrounding counties that have stepped up to fill the need that was created as unemployment surged and residents struggled. While jobless numbers are trending downward, many of those who experienced financial hardships still have financial difficulties to overcome. We are thankful for those who have stepped up to ensure that they needn’t worry about providing meals for themselves and their families.
Cheers to Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers for their season-opening 26-16 win Monday night over the New York Giants. Roethlisberger, playing for the first time since injuring his elbow nearly a year ago, completed 21-of-32 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Roethlisberger moved into a tie with Eli Manning for eighth place in NFL history with 366 career TD passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.