Cheers: From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Eve we highlighted some of the many nonprofit organizations in our area that aid our community members through their good works. The series profiled agencies and organizations that focus on human services, community betterment and the arts. The pandemic presented challenges for each of them, be it in decreased funding, fewer item donations or a lack of volunteers, and they rose to meet those challenges. Our community is full of those who do good works, and we laud them for their perseverance during these trying times. We hope to make our Helping the Helpers series a tradition at the Herald-Standard each holiday season so we can continue to bring awareness to those who selflessly assist our community.
Cheers: Brownsville graduate James Argenti helped to guide Parish Episcopal Collegiate Prep to its second consecutive TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division I state title on Dec. 12. Argenti is an offensive coach for the Panthers, and his star quarterback, Preston Stone, threw for 347 yards in the final. Stone has earned a football scholarship from SMU. He’s one of many players Argenti has coached who went on to play NCAA Division-I football, including eight who also made it to the NFL. It was Argenti’s 40th season as either a coach at the high school level with the last 38 coming in the highly competitive Dallas, Texas area. Argenti has been to the Texas state championship game five times as either a head coach or assistant coach and his teams have won it three times. The Panthers, whose league dealt with COVID-19 issues all season, finished with a 10-1 record and avenged their only regular-season loss in the state final.
Cheers: The Fayette County Cultural Trust’s Downtown Connellsville initiative recently won a state award for three murals painted on the Italian Social Club building along West Crawford Avenue in Connellsville. The Pennsylvania Downtown Center announced that the trust won a 2020 Townie Award in the category of “Public Space Improvement” for the display. The first two murals have a local historical significance, one depicting a train station and the other depicting the coke works. The third depicts an Italian family dinner, which is fitting for the social club. The recognition goes to show that once you improve public space, you will start seeing improvements everywhere else. The project proves that a little creativity and big ideas can go a long way and give an area a boost of pride as well as a boost to the economy as the murals can also catch the eye of visitors riding along The Great Allegheny Passage.
Cheers: The Tri-County Leathernecks Association coordinated yet another successful Christmas Toy Program in Greene County this holiday season. The association, comprised of veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps, has been collecting and distributing toys for area children for nearly four decades, and the 2020 toy drive enabled parents to receive more than 460 free, generously donated toys and bicycles so that underprivileged children could have something nice under their tree on Dec. 25. We commend the association, the volunteers, the site managers and the many residents who selflessly donated money, toys, bikes and their time to help with such a special initiative.
