Jeer: A poll released in late March by NBC News and Morning Consult contained a disturbing finding – 26% of those who are part of the Generation Z cohort, which includes those aged 25 and younger, have said they are not interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The reasoning? They believe their parents and grandparents are out of danger since they have received shots, their lives have largely gone on as they did before the pandemic, and if they catch the coronavirus, it won’t affect them all that much. This is extremely short-sighted. We need as many people as possible to be vaccinated in order to reach the herd immunity point where the virus has no one left to infect. Above all, there’s no guarantee that young adults will emerge from COVID-19 unscathed if they catch it – there have been all too many twentysomethings who have died after contracting the virus, or who have to deal with severe symptoms for months. Let’s hope the members of Generation Z who are resisting the vaccine have a change of heart.
Cheer: Waynesburg Central wrestlers Luca Augustine and Wyatt Henson played a key role in lifting Pennsylvania over the United States team in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on Friday night. Trailing 23-18, Pennsylvania needed and got a sweep of the final three matches to pull out a 27-23 win with Raiders’ duo accounting for two of those. Augustine took a 5-3 decision from Cincinnati LaSalle’s Dillon Walker in the 172-pound match and Henson clinched the team victory with a 3-2 decision over Caleb Rathjen of Ankney, Iowa, in the 145-pound match. Pennsylvania, which snapped an eight-match losing streak to the U.S., was guided by Waynesburg coach Joe Throckmorton, who also led the Raiders to two state team titles, a WPIAL team championship and an undefeated record this year. Rathjen and Henson, a two-time PIAA champion, will be teammates at Iowa next fall. Augustine is wrestling for Pitt.
Jeer: The Pennsylvania House of Representatives approved a bill this week that would make daylight saving time permanent and bring an end to the shifting of the clock in March and November. Sure, no one enjoys losing an hour of sleep when we “spring forward,” or the slightly jet-lagged feeling that follows for a couple of days. But let’s also consider what we would lose if we make daylight saving time permanent: In the winter, the sun would not rise until well after 8 a.m., meaning people would be traveling to work and children would be boarding school buses or walking to school in the dark. There was talk in the 1970s of making daylight saving time permanent, but it was the prospect of children starting their day with stars still in the sky that led to a drop in support. Given the trade-offs involved, perhaps the best option is maintaining the status quo and dealing with the disruptions of changing our clocks twice a year.
Cheer: The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg and the Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels have both been recognized recently by local officials and agencies as part of National Libraries Week. Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding and Matt Cumberledge, executive director of the county’s history society, and others recently posted Facebook messages showing their support for the libraries and thanking them for providing their many activities and programs geared to encouraging youths to read. Belding and Cumberledge commended the libraries for continuing to offer educational programs and adapting to changes caused by the pandemic, and we join them in recognizing the libraries’ efforts.
