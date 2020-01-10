Cheers to the Thistlethwaite Vineyards in Jefferson which celebrated its 20th anniversary at the beginning of the year. What started as a small patch on the Thistlethwaite family’s farm has grown to cover over five acres on the 210-acre property. “This is as much of a hobby as it is a profitable business for me in this first 20 years,” said Jamie Thistlethwaite, the self-proclaimed “crazy grandson” who came in 20 years ago and changed everything. With a lot of research about growing grapes in Pennsylvania and, more specifically, the western part of the commonwealth, as well as guidance from Penn State’s agricultural program, he found the right seeds and planted the first acre. Now the vineyard currently sells 14 different wines and has a tasting room. Moreover, the farm hosts events such as Wine Down Wednesdays, which take place weekly at 4 p.m. with drink specials and light snacks. For more information, visit www.thistlegrape.com.
Jeers to the social media “friends” who cannot maintain civil conversations and tarnish relationships over differing opinions. With tensions mounting following events in the middle east, social media platforms have become polluted with angry sentiments that are quickly escalating into insulting posts and uncalled-for accusations. We should be grateful that we live in a country where we are free to express our opinions, and as adults, we should have learned by now that it takes all different ways of thinking to make this big world go around. We are not going to agree on everything, and that’s a good thing. Learn to value the opinions of others as their own as you would hope they would do for you.
Somber cheers to the selfless service given of Matthew Smelser, a paramedic supervisor at Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services who was killed on Sunday. Smelser, 43, was at a crash scene on Interstate 70 Sunday when the ambulance he was in was struck by another vehicle. Friends and co-workers said the Charleroi man had dedicated his life to helping others, working in the department since the mid-1990s. Today, he will be laid to rest. In his honor, we urge everyone to make the time to thank those who respond to our emergencies. They are there in for us during our most dire times of need. We offer our sincerest condolences to Smelser’s family and friends as they grieve during this difficult time.
Cheers to California senior Malik Ramsey for topping the 1,000-point scoring mark for his high school basketball career. Ramsey led the Trojans with 21 points in a 71-63 home loss to Serra Catholic. He accepted congratulations afterward but showed he’s a true team player by adding, “I just wish we would have won the game, though.” Ramsey played at Laurel Highlands his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to California for his junior and senior seasons.
