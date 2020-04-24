Cheers to Uniontown senior Mya Murray for being named all-state in girls basketball. The Brown University recruit was selected to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State second team. It’s the latest honor for the versatile 6-foot-2 Lady Raider who also was recently selected as the Herald-Standard Player of the Year and named first team All-Section 3-AAAAA. Murray, who was second in the WPIAL in scoring with a 23.4 average, finished her high school career with 1,363 points and 1,028 rebounds. She was a three-sport star at Uniontown who also garnered all-area honors in volleyball and track & field.
Cheers to the many who have reached in their pockets to donate to numerous community food banks that are helping those in need. In a month’s time, the Fayette County Community Action Food Bank received $5,000. Each $1 donated allows the bank to purchase $10 of food items. FCCAA has been conducting drive-through food distributions for anyone in need, regardless of income guidelines, as have numerous other organizations. If you are among those who have the means to donate, please consider helping those around you who are in need.
Cheers to Dr. Julio Palma, who plans to run for 24 hours, starting at 5 p.m. May 1, to raise money for the East End United Community Center. Palma, professor at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, combined his passion for running and his passion for the community. EEUCC Executive Director Keeley Forrestel said the center is in need of help as they continue to serve needs in the East End of Uniontown. Those who would like to donate to Palma’s efforts can do so at https://eeucc.rallyup.com/eeucc24.
Cheers to Greene County’s Corner Cupboard Food Bank, who is spearheading a drive-up emergency food distribution initiative that will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds on Thursday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. This event will serve 1,200 vehicles. Due to the increase in need during the COVID-19 crisis, each car will get one food share (two boxes of food) per car. No paperwork and no income verification will be required. For more information, call the Food Bank at 724-627-9784. We commend the agencies, organizations and individuals who are working diligently to help residents during these uncertain times.
