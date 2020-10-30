Cheers: The Laurel Highlands and Albert Gallatin football teams both had significant victories last Friday night. The Mustangs, thanks to a spectacular performance by sophomore star Rodney Gallagher, snapped a four-game losing streak with an exhilarating 34-33 win over Trinity at Mustang Field. Gallagher had a hand in all five LH touchdowns, running for one, throwing for two more and returning interceptions 75 yards and 72 yards for scores. The second interception was an amazing play as Gallagher reversed field, broke several tackles, weaved downfield, found an opening along the sideline and sprinted into the end zone. Still, it was the Mustangs defense that stopped a two-point conversion run with 42.4 seconds remaining to keep LH in front and then stopped the Hillers on downs after they recovered an onside kick to preserve the win. Albert Gallatin romped over visiting Charleroi 46-6 to finish its season with a 5-1 record. The Colonials dropped out of the WPIAL, where they were languishing against teams with much bigger rosters, to become an independent team last season and the two-year experiment has done wonders in reviving a program that had never had a winning record since its beginning in 1987. The Colonials were 5-3 last year, giving it a record of 10-4 the past two seasons. This year AG was able to schedule its two nearest rivals, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown, and defeated both teams. School spirit and local fan interest have increased dramatically. If AG continues on its current trajectory the program could eventually rejoin the WPIAL and, with a solid foundation established, be a competitive team with playoff hopes each year.
Cheers: The Brownsville-based Team Humanity Games are going statewide this year. Aimed at promoting camaraderie, fun and community spirit through competition, the annual competition typically brings together different towns around the area to compete in various athletic events. Given coronavirus restrictions this year, founder William James, a former NFL player, decided to expand the competition and hold the games virtually. Anyone across Pennsylvania’s 67 counties can compete to win $1,000 for them – and more importantly, $1,000 to help initiate a change where they live. Competitors ages 8 to 22 years old are eligible to take part in the games, and can register at www.teamhumanitygames.com. The deadline to sign up is Saturday.
Cheers: Many businesses, agencies, organizations and individuals in Greene County continue to show community spirit through donations. Over the past several weeks, there have been multiple acts of generosity and kindness, including donations to the Community Foundation of Greene County’s emergency fund, free lunches to law enforcement officers, picnic tables and benches donated to the county’s recreation department for the Greene River Trail, fundraising initiatives for the Social Service League and many others. To be sure, generosity and giving is a common thing in the county, as we hear about donations being given to various entities all throughout the year. However, in these unprecedented times filled with division and negativity, it is comforting to see many acts of kindness being delivered recently, over a short period of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.