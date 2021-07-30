Cheer: Rachel Rohanna continued an exceptional stretch of golf on the Symetra Tour this past weekend. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished second in the Twin Bridges Championship in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday. It marked the third consecutive tournament that Rohanna has finished in the top three. She placed third in the French Lick Resort in Indiana two weeks ago and wound up second last week in the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic at Brook Lea Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., the following week. The hot streak has lifted Rohanna into sixth place on the Symetra Tour money list. If Rohanna can remain in the top 10 through the end of the season she will earn an LPGA Card for the 2022 season. She also played on the LPGA Tour in 2016. Rohanna also continues to give back to her hometown area. She returned to Greene County on Tuesday to host a free junior clinic at Rohanna’s Gold Course.
Cheer: When the new name of Cleveland’s baseball team was unveiled last week, it didn’t receive universally positive reviews. A Cleveland sportswriter called the new name, the Guardians, “safe and rather boring,” while a Wall Street Journal columnist opined that “it’s a name that would look good on the side of a Brink’s truck.” A name like Cleveland Blues, in contrast to Ohio’s other Major League team, the Cincinnati Reds, might have been better. Still, it’s a good thing that the owners of the Cleveland team opted to drop the name Indians, which many Native Americans viewed as derogatory. Terry Francona, the team’s manager, said, “It’s not about us. It’s about other people, and you have to step outside your own skin and think about other people that may have different color skin and what they are thinking.”
Jeer: Communities in Southwestern Pennsylvania saw an increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020 as the pandemic raged, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday that there was a 14% increase across the whole state. The Black community was particularly hard hit, with a 63% increase over 2018 figures. The Hispanic community also saw a 23% increase. Officials largely believe the increase is a result of the extreme stress brought on by the pandemic and the loss of routines and access to counseling and support. Getting COVID-19 under control is urgent, and then we can get back to work on wrestling the opioid epidemic to the ground.
Cheer: The Fayette County Fair kicked off this week with unbridled enthusiasm after the coronavirus pandemic idled the annual event last year. Fair board President Bill Jackson said visitors to the fair can expect to see their favorite events and activities, like monster trucks, bull riding, motocross and music. And the carnival will be open daily. “We’re looking forward to being back after missing a year, and I think all the people of Fayette County are looking forward to it as well,” he said during an interview earlier this month. “We’re hoping for good weather and big crowds.” So are we.
Cheer: Family members Ben McMillen and Bridget Vilenica recently opened a new business, Hilltop Packs Coffee, in Waynesburg. The first of its kind in Greene County, the micro-roastery offers a wide array of flavors, and customers can purchase whole bean, ground coffee or K-Cups in person or online. We commend the duo for not only a business that fills a niche in the area, but also for developing and initiating a solid – one might say “grounded” – business plan that is percolating the local economy, offers jobs and generates excitement, all that is needed as we climb out of the pandemic. We wish McMillen and Velenica and Hilltop Packs Coffee much success, and we hope others aspire to follow their lead and develop more future businesses in the county.
