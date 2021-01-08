Jeers: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have come to rely more than ever on the United States Postal Service. But the Postal Service has, in recent weeks, become notably less reliable. Customers in this area and around the country have found that bills, packages, Christmas cards and medications have been late in arriving, and some magazines are weeks overdue. The Postal Service has issued pleas for patience, since it has been dealing with unprecedented volumes of mail at the same time thousands of employees have been sidelined because of COVID-19. This also follows cost-cutting measures instituted over the summer by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Delivery of the mail will become speedier again once the glut of mail from the holiday season is cleared. But the incoming Biden administration should make fully funding the U.S. Postal Service a priority. No one in America should have to worry about the medications they need on a daily basis sitting undelivered at their local post office.
Cheers: Whether you agree with their views or not, the wins by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the runoff election for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats demonstrate the progress the United States in general and the South in particular have made over the last 50 years. In 1970, Georgia’s two senators were Herman Talmadge and Richard Russell, two longtime segregationists. Talmadge said in 1954, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown vs. Board of Education, “There aren’t enough troops in the whole United States to make the white people of the state send their children to school with colored children.” Now, the rapidly changing state will be represented in the U.S. Senate by a Jewish millennial and a Black minister from the same church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached. These are the sorts of changes that, in fact, King fought for in his brief life. This should hearten every American.
Jeers: The citizens of the 45th Senate District deserve representation in Harrisburg. But they don’t have it now, and there’s no indication when they will have it. That’s because Senate Republicans refused Tuesday to seat Jim Brewster, the incumbent state senator who won the November election by 69 votes. His Republican opponent, Nicole Ziccarelli, has a suit pending in federal court to have mail-in votes that were cast in Allegheny County be rejected because they were not dated, even though everything else about the ballots were acceptable. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against Ziccarelli and the results have been certified by the state. At the very least, Brewster should be sworn in provisionally until the federal suit is heard. That is similar to what was done recently in the U.S. House of Representatives, where a Republican congresswoman from Iowa was sworn in provisionally until a challenge by her Democratic opponent is resolved.
Cheers: The elementary, middle and high school teachers from all of our school districts in Fayette and Greene counties continue to work diligently with their students while they are engaged in remote and virtual learning due to COVID-19. We sympathize with the teachers who are not only being required to teach their students in an unusual and impersonal format that prohibits one-on-one and in-person teaching, they are also asked to provide a curriculum in an uncertain environment that can literally change in an instant due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic. For example, parents of students in the West Greene School District have been notified several times this past week of abrupt changes to its plans to return to in-school teaching, which we are sure has caused headaches for teachers. And while we’re at it, we salute the students and their parents/guardians, who are doing everything they can to adapt to the many changes.
