Cheers: Three teams from Carmichaels Area High School displayed their dominance at the 34th Greene County Envirothon by landing the top three spots at the event held on April 22 at Hunting Hills in Dilliner. At the Envirothon, five-member teams participated in a series of field station tests that focused on five topic areas – soils and land use, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and environmental issues. Forty high school students from three of Greene County’s five school districts competed in this year’s event, where teams from Carmichaels Area High School won first, second and third place. The first-place team then went on to place in the top 15 at the state level, which will allow them to advance to the last phase of the competition. Each student on the team also secured a $500 college scholarship funded by donations to Greene County Conservation District. We commend not only the winning teams and their adviser, Kevin Willis, for their impressive accomplishment, we also salute all of the students and school staff who participated and the many entities that sponsored the event. Through their actions and support, it is obvious that there is a great deal of interest from our youths about improving the environment, and great dedication from our schools and community in educating them.
Cheers: Softball players Logan Hartman and Ally Bezjak are shining as college players. Hartman, a Frazier graduate who is a freshman pitcher at Seton Hill, was named the PSAC West Pitcher of the Year and was the winning pitcher when the Griffins claimed their first ever PSAC West championship. Bezjak, an Albert Gallatin graduate who is a junior first baseman at Saint Francis, drove in eight runs in three games to help lead the Red Flash to the NEC tournament title. Bezjak hit a two-run homer in the first game, drove in both of her team’s runs, including a dramatic walk-off single, in the second game, and hit a two-run single and a two-run homer in the clinching victory.
Jeers: President Biden hopes to get a large-scale infrastructure plan through Congress, and if you need evidence why such a plan is necessary, look to the Hernando de Soto Bridge. The span goes over the Mississippi River, connecting Memphis, Tenn., and West Memphis, Ark., and during a routine inspection last week, it was discovered that a critical beam was cracked to the point where the bridge needed to be closed – not in a day or two, or a week or two, but immediately. There’s no indication how long the bridge will be out of commission. U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Memphis Democrat, explained, “It’s fortunate that routine inspection averted a potential disaster, but the state of our crumbling infrastructure is deeply troubling.” It’s a major stroke of luck that the structural deficiency was detected, but it makes you wonder how many bridges like the Hernando de Soto Bridge are out there.
Jeers: Pharmaceutical companies have wreaked havoc on hundreds of communities across the country over the last couple of decades through the indiscriminate distribution of OxyContin and other addictive opioid pain medications. It turns out that some of the executives in those companies had contempt for the very people in those communities that were harmed. The city of Huntington, W.Va., and surrounding Cabell County have sued the United States’ three largest drug distributors, and during the trial last week, it emerged that executives with Amerisource Bergen, one of the largest companies in the country, were sending around emails making fun of addicted people in Appalachia. They were laughed at as “pillbillies,” and the subject of a parody of the theme song from the old TV series “The Beverly Hillbillies.” Kentucky was dismissed as “OxyContinville.” The company these executives work for may yet have to pay a hefty settlement, but their antics put out of reach any kind of victory in the court of public opinion.
