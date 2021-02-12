Cheer: The Greene County Chamber of Commerce continues to champion the importance of new businesses, recognizing them with ribbon-cutting ceremonies for grand openings, even throughout the uncertainty of a pandemic. The chamber works diligently to assist and promote all local businesses, and is steadfastly committed to opening new commerce in the area. We also salute those individuals who remain committed to pursue their dreams of opening and operating their own business, knowing the potential challenges caused by the pandemic that await them. We wish them nothing but success in their endeavors.
Cheer: Frazier High School senior Luke Santo topped 1,000 career points in the Commodores’ 63-35 non-section victory over visiting Geibel Catholic. Santo finished with 22 points and topped the career mark on a layup midway through the fourth quarter.
Jeer: By continually making unfounded claims about fraud after losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump inflicted grievous damage on our democracy. It’s also cost taxpayers a pretty penny. A report in The Washington Post found that it’s cost $519 million, split among federal, state and local governments, and that number could keep going up and up. That amount includes legal fees after Trump’s campaign filed frivolous lawsuits, the cost of cleaning up and repairing the Capitol following the deadly Jan. 6 riot, and the deployment of the National Guard to Washington, D.C. It’s sobering to think what else that money could have gone toward, particularly in the midst of a pandemic when so many people are out of work and some business owners are struggling to stay afloat.
Cheer: As we approach the first anniversary of the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to feel pessimistic as deaths and illness continue, and necessary restrictions stay in place. But there is room for some optimism that things will gradually get better. On NBC-TV’s “Meet the Press” last weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explained that he believed the amount of vaccine available “will increase substantially” as winter turns to spring. The supply of vaccines is already growing, Moderna and Pfizer are increasing production of their product, and there’s a likelihood that a one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be approved later this month. Before too long, we could be at the point where the supply actually meets the demand.
Cheer: Coronavirus lockdowns began in mid-March last year, in the middle of Lent. This brought the curtain down on fish fries that are ubiquitous throughout the region. Few could have foreseen then that we would still be in the grips of the pandemic almost a year later. Nevertheless, organizers are proceeding with some fish fries this year, keeping the safety of customers and volunteers in mind. Most are offering only take-out service, and trying to pare down the number of volunteers so social distancing can be maintained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.