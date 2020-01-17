Cheers to the students and faculty members of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, who are giving of their time to ensure a project rooted for more than three decades in Connellsville remains vibrant. Under the direction of art instructor Patrick Daugherty, the mural that has been painted on the side of a downtown Connellsville building has undergone a recent restoration project. Daugherty and his crew were careful to be faithful to the original design and the colors of what is now named “Trains of Progress,” which was painted on the wall in 1983 by the late David DiPietro, an art professor at the campus, along with some of his students. Preserving such historic elements that give a community its identity is a great way to show youth how important it is that we all take care of our neighborhoods together and it instills pride in where we live.
Cheers to Bobtown Elementary School in the Southeastern Greene School District for participating in National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9. The nation-wide day of appreciation celebrates officers across all branches of law enforcement. At Bobtown, students and facilty donned blue shirts and hosted 16 local law enforcement officers (plus two canine officers) for lunch and two assemblies — one for grades pre-K-2 and a second for grades 3-6. During the event, students asked questions and saw demonstrations from the two canine officers. The officers represented the following departments and agencies: Cumberland Township, Greene County Regional, Greene County Sheriff’s, Lone Pine Fire Dept. in Washington, Morgantown, Pennsylvania Game Commission, State Police, Southeastern Greene School District and the State Correctional Institutions of Greene and Fayette Counties.
Jeers to Alex Cora and the Houston Astros for their involvement in using technology to steal signs, basically cheating during the 2017 season when they won the World Series. According to Major League Baseball’s report, the elaborate sign-stealing scheme was mainly done by the players with the help of bench coach Cora, who a year later took over as manager of the Boston Red Sox, who won the 2018 World Series. Houston GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were suspended by MLB for the entire 2020 season. Cheers, however, to Astros owner Jim Crane for going beyond the suspensions and simply firing both Lohnow and Hinch as he looks to clean house and save his franchise’s reputation. Cora and the Red Sox have parted ways as well, although Cora’s punishment has yet to be determined.
Cheers that Antoinette Hodge was sworn in as the treasurer for the City of Uniontown, though it’s unfortunate that it took court action to get there. Hodge took her oath of office at city hall on Monday in front of a room full of supporters, saying she was ready to get to work in her new role. She was supposed to have been sworn in a week earlier, but alleged in a lawsuit that a councilman cancelled the bond she needed for the elected role. Hodge’s attorney claimed her race played a role in the cancellation, an allegation city officials have denied. Moving forward, we hope everyone works together and finds a way to set aside any animosity, focusing on the needs of those who put them in office.
