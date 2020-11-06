Cheer: On Nov. 2, 1920, Americans elected Warren Harding to the White House in record numbers. But perhaps even more noteworthy than that day’s vote was the fact that, for the first time, some people could hear the results over the radio. On that night, Pittsburgh’s KDKA broadcast returns to the relatively small number of households that owned radios at that point. It can be argued that KDKA’s broadcast 100 years ago ended up having a greater impact than the event it was covering, since it kicked off a revolution in communications and how we receive information. People could hear voices from far away and receive news instantly on the “magic box” in their living rooms. Residents of this region can feel a sense of pride that something so momentous started here.
Jeer: This week, Pennsylvania broke last week’s record when it reported the largest number of additional positive coronavirus cases in a single day. Unfortunately, the process of trying to bring the transmission of the virus under control is hindered by the fact that fewer than a quarter of commonwealth residents who tested positive have answered questions by contract tracers about where they have been or if they have attended a mass gathering. It needs to be underscored that people who respond will remain anonymous. Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary, said, “You might save a life by being honest about who you were in contact with and the places you visited.”
Cheer: All too many Americans take the opportunity to vote for granted, but Fayette County’s John Wilson is not one of them. The 75-year-old has been in California holding a temporary job, and he found out that the mail-in ballot he sent back to Uniontown for this week’s election was rejected due to a mistake he made in filling out the ballot. When it became apparent that he would not be able to get a replacement in time, Wilson flew to Pittsburgh, spending $760 on a plane ticket and $60 on a rental car to correct the mistake. You have to appreciate Wilson’s determination and doggedness when it comes to voting. He explained voting is “the one time I can be certain I have a voice in this country. I believe in the principles that our government was founded on ... My vote is as good as anyone else’s.”
Cheer: Voters in Fayette and Greene counties came out in droves Tuesday to cast their ballots. Although lines at some precincts were long, they waited patiently so that their individual voices could be heard during this historic election. While they may have been frustrated with the wait, those we talked with said it was worth the time spent to perform their civic duty. Engagement is always high during presidential elections; hopefully, it will carry over into the elections that follow so that more than a few are making decisions about all of our elected officials.
Cheer: The WPIAL fall post season was full of upsets, firsts and ended droughts. Frazier, which was seeded 13th in girls volleyball, defeated Burgettstown in a preliminary-round match and then stunned fourth-seeded Deer Lakes, 3-1, in the first round before falling to fifth-seeded Waynesburg Central in the quarterfinals. Waynesburg was coming off its first ever first-round victory (the Lady Raiders had won only preliminary matches in the past), a sweep of Seton LaSalle, and is now in the semifinals for the first time. Yough’s girls soccer team, which finished third in its section, won its playoff opener over Elizabeth Forward before shocking No. 1 seed South Park in the quarterfinals to get to the final four. Elizabeth Forward’s football team claimed its first ever home playoff victory when it topped Freeport, 34-20, in the quarterfinals. It was the Warriors’ first postseason win anywhere since 2000.
