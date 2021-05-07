Cheers: Two Fayette County police officers received the Congressional Badge of Bravery this week for their heroic actions during a 2018 shooting at a Masontown magistrate’s office. Masontown Borough Police Chief Ronald Scott Miller and German Township Corporal John Lingo III were integral in stopping an active shooter at the office in 2018. While the gunman was shot and killed, no other lives were lost. The men were honored Wednesday by family, friends and dignitaries, many of whom spoke about the difficult jobs police have. Both officers shied away from the words of praise heaped upon them. Miller noted all first responders are tasked with running toward danger, accepting his award on behalf of all who do so. Lingo, meanwhile, recognized the court staff who helped those who were in the courtroom hide as shots rang out. He called them the real heroes of the day. But without the quick actions of Miller and Lingo, many lives may have been lost that day. They are truly owed a debt of gratitude that cannot be repaid.
Cheers: Brownsville sophomore Jolena Quarzo had a record-breaking performance last Saturday at the FCCA Track & Field Championship. Quarzo broke three county records – the 1,600 and 3,200 marks set by her sister Gionna in 2019, and the 800 record set by Uniontown’s Scarlett Graham in 2003 – for Track MVP honors.
Cheers: Seton Hill freshman Logan Hartman was named the PSAC West Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season after going 3-0 last week for the Griffins. The Frazier graduate allowed just four earned runs on 11 hits with 11 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. Hartman is 11-0 with a 1.15 ERA and has held the opposition to a .177 batting average as the Griffins entered the conference tournament as the top seed out in the West Division.
Jeers: Con artists and criminals continue to sink to disgusting lows by scamming local residents out of their hard-earned money through technology. Over the past week, police reported two separate incidents where elderly Greene County residents reported that they were victims of scammers. In one instance, a man and woman in their 70s were reportedly swindled out of more than $100,000 through fake Facebook accounts pretending to be people they knew. Over several months, the scammers led the Washington Township residents to believe they were with the federal tax bureau, bilking them of gift cards and cash. In the second instance, state police said a 70-year-old woman was the victim of an online romance scam that was conducted via Google Hangouts. Authorities said the woman entered an online relationship with a person who repeatedly requested money for help, but never paid the victim back and continued to request more money. Those who prey on people’s emotions and fears should be ashamed of themselves.
