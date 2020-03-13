Cheers to the upcoming text-to-911 service in Greene County, which, according to Greg Leathers, the county’s EMA director, should be in place and fully operational by the end of the summer. “Everything seems to be falling into place. This will be a very good thing for Greene County,” he said.
Cheers to California University of Pennsylvania and Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, which have joined other higher learning institutions in the state and across the country that are suspending in-person classes for students. The decision to do so is a sound one, especially in light of ongoing spring breaks at both schools. Unlike elementary, junior high and high schools, colleges and universities can bring in students from anywhere across the state or country. That alone increases risk of exposure to and possible spread of COVID-19, the strain of the coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 worldwide and killed thousands more. The numbers of infected and killed in the U.S. are comparatively low to other countries. To keep it that way, actions like relying on online education for higher education students are important.
Cheers to those who supported the American Heart Association during the recent Fayette County 2020 Heart Ball held at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington. The annual event is the association’s flagship fundraiser, and this year, the generosity of those involved garnered over $200,000 to help support the cause. Each year during the event, someone is honored with the Leda F. Gismondi Volunteer Excellence Award for their dedication and this year, special cheers goes to Uniontown’s Dr. Richard Pish, who has served as the Fayette County Chapter of the American Heart Association’s president since 2012. The late Sheila Mechling, long time aid, volunteer, committee chair and board member, was also honored through a special tribute during the event. We are so honored to have people like Pish and Mechling as well as all those who have contributed to the success of the event so dedicated to our community.
Cheers to Frazier senior wrestler Thayne Lawrence who wrapped up his outstanding high school wrestling career with a PIAA silver medal. Lawrence’s quest to become a three-time state champion was squashed in the final in a match that featured two controversial officiating calls, but he handled the situation with class rarely seen from an athlete following an extremely emotional defeat, facing the media and answering all questions. It’s easy to talk after a win, but the way one responds in defeat, especially one as stinging as Lawrence’s, shows that individual’s true character. The Lehigh recruit was given a standing ovation by the fans at the Giant Center in Hershey after the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.