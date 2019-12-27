Cheers to Michelle Statler of Spraggs, who has perfected baking holiday pies for her family in her basement kitchen. Although baking isn’t what Statler does for a living — she works in marketing at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia — it’s her life’s passion. Statler started baking with her grandmother at five years old, and has a dream of turning an old farmhouse on her 140-acre property into a bakery. She even picks her own apples from trees on her property to make apple pie. She now sells her pies at two Mount Morris festivals: the Ramp Festival in April and Frontier Festival in August.
Cheers to officials in Connellsville, who for the second year in a row didn’t need to take out a tax anticipation loan to keep the city afloat while they wait for residents’ tax payments to start coming in during the first few months of 2020. Those types of loans aren’t uncommon – many municipalities use them to get by in the early months of the new year. But, watching the formerly cash-strapped city flourish to the point that officials are again comfortable without one shows just how important conservative fiscal management is. Congratulations!
Cheers to Kirk Korba, a local 6-year-old who is giving back to his community. The Connellsville boy, with the help of his family, is making and selling magnets for $1 (or buy five and get the sixth free) and giving 100% of what he makes back. First, it was to Operation Christmas Child, a program that gives shoeboxes of gifts to children in need. Now, Kirk is donating the proceeds from his magnet sales to his city’s police K-9 program. Further cheers to his parents and family for imparting an incredible lesson about giving back to him, and to all those who have supported and will continue to support his efforts!
Cheers to Uniontown senior and Brown University recruit Mya Murray for hitting the 1,000-point milestone during the Lady Raiders basketball game at McKeesport on Monday night. Murray hit a short jumper as she was being fouled in the fourth quarter, then made the ensuing free throw to put her at 1,001 career points in her high school career. Ironically, McKeesport’s Jhayla Bray also scored her 1,000th career point during the game and two class individuals talked and posed for a photo together after the game, which McKeesport won.
Cheers to the Newman family of Point Marion who don’t shy away from giving a helping hand to their community. Whether helping a community group or leading their own project, Brandi and Gary Newman and their sons Gary Jr. and Logan have been helping Point Marion in many ways, including volunteering at a spring cleanup on the Sheepskin Trail, raising funds for the Sheepskin Trail Festival, delivering gift bags to the elderly and organizing December events that included a Kids Crafts and Snacks afternoon. This family should be commended for their selfless acts.
