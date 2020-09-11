Today marks the 19th anniversary of 9/11, when terrorists orchestrated the devastating attack on America that claimed the lives of thousands.
So, on this day, we offer “Cheers” to the many Fayette and Greene county service organizations and members, the churches and schools, the law enforcement agencies and the military veterans, the local leaders and county departments and all of the countless other individuals who coordinated, participated in and attended the numerous ceremonies and services held throughout the county over the years to honor and pay tribute to the thousands of men and women whose lives were lost on that fateful, terrible day. It is through these local events, and similar ones held all across the nation, that all Americans remember not only what was lost, but also the patriotism and pride that was felt in the years that followed, as we all came together to help one another and heal together.
Cheers to the East End United Community Center in Uniontown for 45 years of service. The EEUCC started in 1975 with after school and employment training programs and has grown to offer numerous services geared toward helping children and strengthening the community. On Saturday, EEUCC will celebrate their milestone at a virtual gala. Held via Zoom, the gala will honor EEUCC board member Joan Tracy, who has been with the organization since its start. The EEUCC will also recognize the Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration. The theme for the gala, “Unity in the Community” – a fitting theme for an organization that has spent decades doing such incredible work.
Cheers to the family of 4-year-old Hunter K. Braddee for starting a Touch-A-Truck event in memory of the youngster. Braddee and two other family members were killed last year when a tri-axle driver crossed the center line and hit their vehicle. As part of the event, Braddee’s family donated a rescue truck to the McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Department, which responded to the scene. Over the past year, the family also paid for paramedics to receive training and some joined the VFD. Braddee’s grandmother said the family hoped to keep the boy’s memory alive by giving back and holding the event in his name. Their heartfelt generosity is inspiring, and should remind all of us that in the face of even the most tragic events, we can choose to do good.
Cheers to the return of high school football, which is set to kick off Friday night. After having the start of the season delayed due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and forced to wait out a final decision from the PIAA on if the season would take place at all, players were eager to put on their helmets and shoulder pads and take to the field, giving fans and parents a least some sort of return to normalcy this school year ... even if fans were kept to a minimum or shut out altogether at some stadiums due to Gov. Wolf’s 250-limit guideline.
