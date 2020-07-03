Cheers and praise for Hayden Hollowood, a 9-year-old South Union Township girl who’s decided to raise money for her local volunteer fire department and a Fayette County animal shelter. With the help of her family, Hollowood set up a summertime staple – a lemonade stand – on Father’s Day. She sold glasses and treats and turned the funds she raised into a donation of cases of water and Gatorade for the South Union Volunteer Fire Company. The sale went so well that she’s decided to plan a second sale to benefit Fayette Friends of Animals, which she said is in need of canned cat food. Our hearts are warmed by her kindness and generosity, and her actions should serve as a reminder that anyone can make a difference. We hope the community supports the sale the young philanthropist has planned for Wednesday, July 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at her 281 Dixon Blvd. home.
Cheers to Brady’s Roadhouse, a business in Waynesburg, and its owner, Brady Gaines, and manager, Shannon Taylor, for providing the Greene County Senior Prom on Saturday, July 11 for all high school senior students across the county. Gaines and Taylor said they’re holding the event in the hopes of offering the seniors a special memory, a sense of normalcy, during when so much was taken from them because of COVID-19. We commend the duo for recognizing how important the prom is to seniors and giving them the opportunity to enjoy one last special milestone before moving into adulthood, especially in these uncertain times.
Cheers to all our local theaters, libraries and entertainment organizations for finding creative ways to keep us entertained while we are confined to our homes more than usual this summer. The State Theatre Center for the Arts has been very active on their Facebook page sharing virtual concerts and even plan on holding their annual “Summer at the State” summer camp virtually. Uniontown Library, while offering online programs, now offers curbside pickup for books and other items. And Brownsville Drive-In has really stepped up offering the perfect place for local organizations to hold events, families a great alternative to their flat screen TV and even hosting a Garth Brooks virtual concert. These are only few of the local entertainment opportunities available online. We urge you check out your favorite venue’s Facebook page or website to see what they may offer. We’re sure you’ll find something to watch.
Cheers to the organizers of the Chef Joe’s Omelette 5K and Yough River Trail races for offering the opportunity to compete for local runners and walkers in a socially responsible manner for all participants. The races also benefited good causes, with the proceeds of the Omelette 5K supporting the Western Pennsylvania School for the Blind and the Uniontown cross country team and the YRT slate of races benefiting work on the Yough River Trail.
