Cheers: For 35 years, readers have faithfully supported the newspaper’s Give-A-Christmas campaign to support the Salvation Army. This year has been no exception. Even during these financially difficult times, our community members continue to come through. The campaign helps to fund emergency services provided by the Salvation Army, and also provides direct assistance for its soup kitchen and food pantry. This year’s goal is $15,000, and the final total for the campaign will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard. Thank you to all who have and will contribute.
Cheers: Brownsville native Lindsey Coffey took home the international title in the 2020 Miss Earth pageant. In doing so, she became the first woman from the United States to win the crown during the pageant’s history. The 28-year-old Washington & Jefferson graduate will serve as the ambassador for environmental protection campaigns worldwide. “I just want to be the advocate I grew up thinking I could be,” Coffey said. With an international reach, we’re sure she will.
Cheers: A locally owned grocery chain is matching toy donations made at their stores to help give the local Toys for Tots program a boost. Riverside Family Market’s owners have placed boxes inside their Grindstone and Point Marion locations; they’re also collecting checks (made out to Marine Toys for Tots Foundations) from anyone who may want to make a financial contribution. Owner Jamie Giles said she and her husband, Adam, recognized the pandemic may have left some financially challenged, and wanted to do whatever they could to help. Their kindness and generosity will most certainly provide many children with a smile on Christmas morning.
Cheers: The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and many businesses, agencies and organizations and individuals worked together to coordinate the very successful "Reverse Christmas Parade" on Dec. 5 at the county fairgrounds. About 225 vehicles drove through the fairgrounds to enjoy 30 stationary displays and floats, all of which nicely captured the Christmas spirit. And once again, those who attended were delighted at the sight of Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to excited children. In all of the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, we commend the many creative and innovative folks who worked diligently and tirelessly to provide this unique opportunity for residents to still find some normalcy during the holiday season.
Cheers: Brownsville's Tessa Dellarose and Mount Pleasant's Mackenzie Leeder were both selected to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State Girls Soccer Team as midfielders, and Charleroi's Eben McIntyre was selected to the Boys Team as a forward. Dellarose, a junior, scored 33 goals in leading the Lady Falcons to the WPIAL playoffs where they advanced to the quarterfinals. She has 108 goals and 57 assists in her high school career. Leeder, a senior who scored 21 regular-season goals, helped lead the Lady Vikings into the playoffs. McIntyre, a junior, topped the WPIAL with 43 goals during the regular season as the Cougars won a section title and qualified for the playoffs.
