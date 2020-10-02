Cheers to those who helped coordinate the special ceremony held Monday to unveil new signs recognizing the new name of a Waynesburg bridge in honor of the late Greene County Sheriff Brian Tennant. A standing-room-only crowd packed with local and state officials, law enforcement officers and community residents joined Tennant’s family to commemorate the newly named Sheriff Brian A. Tennant Memorial Bridge in honor of the late sheriff, a renowned and respected community fixture who sadly passed away in February 2019 following a courageous battle with brain cancer. We also commend state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, for their efforts in pushing for the bill approved. The bill included designations to honor Tennant as well as two other men from Fayette County. And, we offer a heartfelt round of applause to Brian Tennant, a loving and compassionate family man who exemplified community service and deeply cared for his community. The renaming of the bridge in his honor is a deserving tribute who routinely sought to build bridges of hope between members of law enforcement and those they serve.
Cheers to the Ringgold boys and girls cross country teams for sweeping the final Section 2-AAA quintrangular meet of the season at Mingo Creek Park Tuesday afternoon to finish undefeated and win the section titles. And to the Geibel Catholic girls golf team and coach Brian Konieczny for finishing second in Section 1-AA with an 8-2 record and qualifying for the WPIAL Class AA Team Golf Championship in just the Lady Gators’ second season of existence.
Cheers to learning that state funding will help make an indoor sports complex in South Union Township a reality. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources gave the township a $200,000 grant that will help renovate and add a small addition to the former O.C. Cluss warehouse. The township purchased the 16,000 square foot facility in 2018, with big plans to make it multi-use facility that can serve residents all over the county. The project as a whole will cost about $760,000, and supervisors will also put $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding toward the cost. Officials hope to begin renovations as soon as January, and hope to have the project completed by next fall. We look forward to another asset for Fayette County to be proud of.
