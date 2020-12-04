Jeers: During these difficult times, we must all respect the feelings of our family members and friends. Over Thanksgiving, health officials urged celebrations that only included members within the household. Yet, stories have emerged of arguments within families whose members have chosen to abide by the recommendation and stay home. Hearing we’re in “unprecedented” times is tiresome, but there isn’t a more apt description. December brings even more holidays for those of different faiths and beliefs, and celebrations that will also have to be different. The joy and love that are a part of the season can – and should – be experienced differently. Please take it easy on those who choose to do so.
Jeers: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took early and aggressive action to try to stem the tide of coronavirus cases in the Buckeye State, and won plaudits across the country for his efforts. How have some of his fellow Republicans in Ohio’s Legislature decided to repay him? By filing articles of impeachment against him. The lawmakers leading the impeachment drive argue that DeWine should be tossed out of office for mandating the wearing of face masks in public and ordering some businesses to close. DeWine’s response? He wishes these lawmakers would talk to health care workers who are treating those infected with COVID-19, adding, “At some point this foolishness has got to stop. I’m not talking about most Ohioans – just a small number of people who for whatever reason just continue to think act like this is some big joke and this is all some fantasy.”
Cheers: With their decision to leave Britain and divest themselves of most of their royal duties, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have shown themselves to be royals of a new and different stripe. That point was driven home yet again with the publication of an op-ed in The New York Times Nov. 25 in which Meghan revealed she had suffered a miscarriage this summer, and urged that the silence surrounding miscarriage be broken. Considering how unfortunately common miscarriage is –up to 15% of pregnancies end that way – there should be more openness about miscarriage, if only to help women and their families move beyond the pain and grief of losing a child.
Cheers: The Tri County Leathernecks organization in Greene County coordinated its 2020 Christmas Toy Drive, in which toys are currently being collected and will be distributed to hundreds of area children at various locations throughout the county. For nearly four decades, this dedicated group of local veterans has worked with countless agencies, churches, businesses and individuals in the initiative, which has helped make Christmas a little nicer for less fortunate families and children. We commend the group, and particularly its commandant, John “Buzz” Walters of Rogersville, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, for their selfless acts of kindness over many years in this endeavor. The 2020 Christmas Toy Drive is currently underway in Greene County, and toys are expected to be distributed on Dec. 19. Anyone wishing to donate, serve as a volunteer or obtain additional information about the program may call Walters at 724-499-5332.
Cheers: Laurel Highlands graduate Bryce Laskey earned a starting position with the NCAA Division-I St. Francis men’s basketball team. Laskey, a 1,000-point scorer with the Mustangs, hit three 3-pointers in scoring nine points in the Red Flash’s season-opening 80-70 upset win over Pitt at the Petersen Events Center last Wednesday. The sophomore guard followed that up with a seven-point game in an 80-65 loss UMBC and then led St. Francis in scoring with 12 points in a 76-51 loss at 15th-ranked Virginia, the 2019 national champion. Through three games Laskey is shooting 45% from 3-point range (6 of 13) and is third on the team in scoring at 9.3 point per game.
