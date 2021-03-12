Cheer: Fayette County is really shining across the state with its vaccine distribution efforts. Earlier this week, county officials noted Fayette’s vaccination rate per 100,000 residents was ninth in the state. Many of those who’ve received the potentially life-saving – and definitely life-changing – vaccine owe a huge thanks to the tireless work of the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force. When Commissioner Dave Lohr called the efforts of the county’s task force “Herculean,” he hit the nail on the head. The group, comprised of hospitals, agencies, organizations and elected leaders, came through in a major way for our community when they established a centralized registration process and clinics around the county to get the shots as they are supplied by the state. While waiting for a call may be frustrating, knowing that it will come should bring some peace.
Cheer: Of course, it’s not a happy development that the National Pike Wagon Train will not be making its annual journey this year from Grantsville, Md., into Fayette and Washington counties as part of the National Road Festival in May. While the festival has not been called off, it’s the second year in a row the wagon train has been mothballed due to the coronavirus. But given the uncertainties surrounding the virus, and the age of many of the volunteers who work with the wagon train, it’s the right decision. As Doc Sherry, the wagon train master, said, “I hate to not do it, but on the other hand, better safe than sorry.”
Jeer: Georgia is one of several states that is trying to make it harder for its citizens to vote in the wake of the 2020 election, and its Republican-dominated legislature wants to repeal the state’s no-excuse absentee voting, cut back on the number of drop boxes, limit “souls to the polls” Sunday voting, and put in place other restrictions. Perhaps most eyebrow-raising is a provision that would make it a misdemeanor to give food or drink to anyone who is waiting in line at a polling place. Officials need to explain why giving pizza or bottles of water to voters who have been standing in line for hours poses any kind of problem for anyone. Of course, the voters waiting wouldn’t need the nourishment and hydration if more early-voting opportunities were available, or they could cast ballots by mail.
Cheer: Tracie Sypin of Greene County has once again coordinated an initiative geared toward recognizing and celebrating students who are graduating from high school this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Adopt A 2021 Senior – Greene County” program encourages parents/guardians of senior students to submit photos of students on the initiative’s Facebook page and invites all residents to “adopt” them by committing to give the student a gift, card or even some form of graduation ceremony. So far, more than 1,000 people have signed up to participate on the group page and more than 100 senior photos had been posted. This is the second year for the initiative. Kudos to Sypin and the group for finding a creative way to help shine spotlights on our area’s graduating seniors, especially during these challenging times.
Jeer: The United States shook off Britain and its monarchy more than 200 years ago, so we don’t have a dog in the fight when it comes to Queen Elizabeth II and her clan. But if you’ve watched the Netflix series “The Crown” or Oprah Winfrey’s interview with escaped royals Harry and Meghan that aired on CBS-TV last Sunday, two facts become clear: a great deal of money and time is expended on the royal family, and it seems to bring none of the Windsors the slightest bit of happiness. The monarchy represents tradition and continuity for the British, no matter how anachronistic it is, but it needs to be downsized to the level of continental Europe’s “bike-riding royals.” If the royal family becomes more modest, maybe the world will spend less energy paying attention to its doings, which might be healthier for all concerned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.