Jeers to fraudsters who continue to try and capitalize on those who are struggling. Two state agencies issued warnings about scams just this week. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program saw a “sudden surge” in suspicious claims last week, with officials noting that out-of-state claims quadrupled one day last week. Meanwhile, last month, 33 people were charged for illegally obtaining PUA benefits established through the CARES Act. Several of those charged were inmates at state and county prisons, along with those on the outside who allegedly conspired with them. Separately, state officials also warned of scam text messages about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Some people have reported receiving texts saying they were selected to receive SNAP benefits, though the state does not solicit participation in the program via text message. As so many struggle financially and otherwise during this pandemic, those who try to wrongly benefit should be ashamed, and we hope those caught are prosecuted.
Cheers to the Greene County Career and Technology Center for continuing to provide excellent programs geared toward preparing students for their futures. We recently learned of two students enrolled in the center’s culinary arts program who won scholarships at a prestigious university after excelling at a culinary management competition, as well as a student who is already laying a successful foundation for a future in construction through the efforts of the center’s Cooperative Education program. With each and every success story uncovered, it becomes more and more obvious that the CTC’s administration and instructors are deeply committed to providing their students with skills and tools needed to succeed, and the center’s students are responding to that commitment by paving their own paths to future success.
Cheers to local high school golfers who advanced through the various section qualifiers. Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal, Uniontown’s Logan Voytish and Gage Brugger, and Belle Vernon’s Patrick Bush and Tyler Mocello advanced to the Class AAA semifinals at Hannastown Golf Club on Sept. 29. Jefferson-Morgan’s Kyle Clayton, Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr, Frazier’s Chase Hazelbaker, Southmoreland’s Clay Sipple and Austin Goehring, and Mount Pleasant’s Jonathan Wagner advanced through to the Class AA championship at Allegheny Country Club on Oct. 1. Connellsville’s Madison Kinneer and Laurel Highlands’ Megan Joyce advanced to the Class AAA final at Oakmont Country Club on Oct. 8. Carmichaels’ Remmey Lohr, Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny, and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan and Ella Zambruno qualified for the Class AA championship at Allegheny Country Club.
Jeers to those who believe that the COVID-19 restrictions that have been enacted in Pennsylvania and in other parts of the country are designed to hurt President Donald Trump’s reelection chances and will be lifted after the vote in November. It’s a long-held notion that Americans generally know little about the outside world, and that fact has unfortunately been brought home in some of the assertions that are made about the coronavirus. But restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 are in place all over the world. Israel instituted a second national lockdown last week as cases shot upward, and Britain is putting in place more stringent measures, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson promising that they could stay in place as long as six months. The number of positive cases has quadrupled over the last month, and Johnson said Britain has reached “a perilous turning point.” This should remind us that when it comes to COVID-19 we are all, truly, in this together.
