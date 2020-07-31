Cheers to the Albert Gallatin baseball team. Colonials head coach Ron Popovich felt his team had a strong shot at making the playoffs in 2020 despite a 6-10 record last year but its spring season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the creation of the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League gave AG a chance to salvage some of that lost season. Colonial players make up the Smithfield-Fairchance team, managed by Popovich, which is now 9-3 after two playoff victories. Smithfield-Fairchance rallied from an early 8-0 deficit to defeat highly regarded Central Catholic, 11-10, on Wednesday to reach the WPSBL quarterfinals.
Cheers to the superintendents of the five school districts in Greene County who are working diligently with their respective teachers, administrations, school boards and communities to formulate education and safety plans for the upcoming school year. Each superintendent said they have been working tirelessly for months to figure out the best, most efficient and ultimately safest way to ensure that all students receive an education this coming school year while continuing to recognize and understand the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. We commend our school districts for focusing on the students’ health, safety and well-being, while still being steadfastly committed to educating our youths to the best of their abilities, especially in these uncertain times.
Jeers to our federal legislators who continue to follow partisan agendas during a very critical time. Americans who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have been waiting on tenterhooks in the hope that Congress would approve an extension of the benefits that supplemented state unemployment checks with an additional $600. But negotiations have broken down among U.S. senators and, barring a last-minute breakthrough, the enhanced unemployment benefits will end today. It is urgent that Congress come to some kind of agreement and President Trump approve it, particularly at a moment when unemployment numbers are expected to rise, COVID-19 cases are increasing, and the gross domestic product has undergone a history-making contraction.
Cheers to Sheriff James Custer, who became the first sheriff from Fayette County to be elected president of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association. Custer took office in 2016 and joined the association, which assists county departments with education and training. He’s previously served in other posts at the PSA, and was sworn into the president’s post on the steps of the capitol building earlier this month. It’s always great to see the county recognized for positive steps forward, and we’re certain Custer, a former state police trooper, will serve with distinction.
