Cheers to the area’s high school athletic departments and athletic directors for recognizing their senior athletes through a variety of social media posts. With sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these students may never get the chance to compete in their final spring varsity season so it’s uplifting to see them receiving the attention they deserve.
Cheers to those who are taking the statewide recommendation of universal masking seriously, using bandanas, handkerchiefs and scarves if they don’t have a cloth mask at home. It’s a unique experience to go into the grocery store or pharmacy and see so many with their noses and mouths covered, but it’s also what our medical experts have recommended. As state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has said during her daily briefings, “My mask protects you from me, and your mask protects me from you.” Symptoms of COVID-19 can take up to two weeks to show up, but those who are infected can still unknowingly pass the virus on to others. There is no greater gift those venturing out can give to the people they may encounter than to protect them from this novel coronavirus. If you’re among those who think the masks look silly or are unnecessary, please reconsider. We’re all in this together, and wearing a mask has a potential to save a life.
Cheers to those in our communities taking the time to honor our local people who are working hard on the front lines as well as donating time and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an article on the front page of our Thursday edition, Uniontown Hospital spokesman Josh Krysak said locals are rallying to support Uniontown Hospital with donations, well wishes and gratitude.“We’re ecstatic with that support and with that level of caring from the community. It means a lot to all of us right now,” he said. Also according to Krysak, members of the community have made surgical, cloth masks and donated hand sanitizer and other protective gear. Local business have donated food and other goods.
Cheers to the owners of multiple businesses from Greene County who spoke from the heart recently about their personal and financial struggles directly resulting from COVID-19’s impact and yet shared powerful messages of positivity and hope, as well as showed tremendous support for the other local businesses. Over and over again, the owners encouraged all residents to support all the businesses in any way possible, and the most repeated quote we heard from them was this: “We are all in this together.” It’s this community support that makes small, rural area areas such as Greene County so special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.