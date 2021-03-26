Cheer: “Everyone is focused on a goal with no other concept in mind other than making the county better,” Fayette Chamber Executive Director Muriel Nuttall said earlier this week. The immediate goal is to get county residents vaccinated against COVID-19, but as Nuttall pointed out, doing that bolsters all facets of life in our community. The county’s task force has done an impressive job coordinating the vaccination effort, with plans to put 13,000 more shots into the arms of those on the registry over the next three weeks. As of this Wednesday, a quarter of Fayette’s residents had received at least one dose of vaccine. With the additional 13,000 doses going out, about 33% of the county’s population will have received some form of protection against COVID-19. It’s a giant leap in the right direction, thanks to the efforts of the many individuals, organizations and businesses who’ve selflessly banded together to make it happen.
Cheer: Pennsylvania has been known for its coal mines and, more recently, its natural gas output. If Gov. Tom Wolf has anything to say about it, it will also be known for clean energy. This week, the administration announced what it characterized as the largest government commitment to solar energy in the United States. According to the plan, seven solar array projects will be constructed in six counties and produce half of the state government’s electricity. The arrays will be built on farmland, and not require any form of remediation afterward. It’s estimated the project will create up to 400 jobs as it reduces carbon emissions. Some might be quick to sneer at clean energy as the stuff of hippy-dippy dreams, but it’s a job generator and should be embraced.
Jeer: Every couple of months or so, it seems like there is a wrong-way vehicle collision on a Pittsburgh-area road that ends up taking lives or severely injuring drivers or their passengers. Some of this can undoubtedly be credited to the fact that roads in the area can be a confusing tangle even for lifelong residents or people who have lived in the region for a considerable amount of time. But, according to the American Automobile Association and the National Transportation Safety Board, wrong-way crashes are a national problem. From 2015 to 2018, deaths in wrong-way crashes increased by 34% from 2010 to 2014. Both groups are calling for increased efforts to combat drunken driving and refresher courses for older drivers. The organizations are also calling for more visible signs and signals, something that would be particularly relevant and necessary in this region.
Jeer: Few of us would like to be judged through our lives by the missteps of our teenage years, but that’s the uncomfortable position that 27-year-old Alexi McCammond has recently found herself in. McCammond was going to be the editor of the magazine Teen Vogue, but was ousted due to racist tweets she sent when she was 17. If she had made these social media posts more recently, then that would be an understandable problem. But when she was a teenager? Graeme Wood summed it up well when he wrote for The Atlantic website, “I suppose a magazine aimed at teens and preteens would strain to acknowledge what every adult knows, which is that the entire point of being a teenager is to make and correct the most mortifying errors of your life.”
