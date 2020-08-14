Jeers to those businesses not requiring customers and employees to wear masks. Americans have reason to feel envious of other nations that have successfully reduced the number of coronavirus infections within their borders. This has allowed economic activity to slowly resume and people to move about with a greater sense of confidence. We can get to that point if we wear masks, keep our distance from others and take other simple steps that can reduce transmission rates. Business owners can help in this endeavor. As the reported last week, Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement conducted nearly 20,000 statewide inspections in July, and issued five violations and 31 warnings. The Pittsburgh office received 355 complaints. It’s incumbent on the owners of these establishments to do their part and make sure they – and their customers – are following the rules. The sooner that happens, the better off we all will be.
Cheers to the Fayette County Baseball League for completing a successful season amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the high school spring sports season cancelled, the likelihood that the County League would compete in 2020 diminished greatly. But league president Ryan Encapera, helped out by Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause and the rest of the league’s managers, put in an effective COVID-19 plan and the season went forward. The five-team league had well-attended games and a competitive season with upstart Masontown defeating Encapera’s Mitch’s Bail Bonds in the best-of-three championship series, 2-1. In a season of doubt, the County League not only played but looked to be alive and thriving heading into the future.
Cheers to the Greene County Junior Livestock Committee for coordinating the private 4-H Market Lamb and Steer Show and Sale on Aug. 12 at the county fairgrounds. Despite the fair being canceled this year due to the pandemic, the youths who spent much time and effort preparing their animals for the annual event were still able to partake in the show and sale, while adhering to safety regulations and practicing social distancing.
We commend those involved in giving the youths an opportunity to raise money for their futures and providing some semblance of normalcy, while still recognizing and celebrating the importance of agriculture in this area.
Cheers to the owners of Margroff Tool & Equipment in Markleysburg, who held a fundraiser to pay off student lunch debt in the Uniontown Area School District. Jubal and Jennifer Margroff both graduated from the district, and wanted to do something to help, so they sold raffle tickets for a zero-turn lawn mower. That enabled them to raise enough to erase $2,505 in unpaid lunches across the district during the 2019-20 school year. With financial difficulties more prominent now than they have been, their kindness to strangers is all the more inspiring.
